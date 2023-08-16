Weather

Extinction Rebellion Founder Criticizes Ulez Expansion for Impact on Low-Paid Workers

The expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) across Greater London has been met with criticism from Roger Hallam, the founder of climate activist group Extinction Rebellion. Hallam expressed his discontent with the Ulez scheme, arguing that it disproportionately affects low-paid workers.

Scheduled to expand to cover all of Greater London from August 29, the Ulez aims to combat air pollution by imposing a £12.50-a-day charge on motorists driving vehicles that do not meet specific emissions standards.

Hallam took to social media to voice his concerns, particularly directed at what he referred to as the “urban middle-class neo-liberal Left” who support the Ulez expansion. He contended that the scheme unfairly targets hardworking individuals providing essential services in London, whose job requirements necessitate driving.

Hallam also highlighted that while many critics of the Ulez expansion also share a commitment to addressing climate change and pollution, they perceive supporters as lacking sensitivity and self-awareness.

His comments came shortly before an anti-Ulez protest in Bromley, during which several vehicles had their tires punctured, leading to police intervention.

Hallam proposed an alternative approach, suggesting that the richest 1 percent, such as city traders and lawyers, should be taxed to fund the transition to non-polluting vehicles. He argued that this approach would minimize financial burden on individuals and efficiently promote environmentally friendly transportation.

Critics of the Ulez expansion, including Hallam, emphasize that those impacted by its policies are equally invested in addressing climate change and pollution. They contend that allowing their voices to be heard and acknowledging their concerns is crucial to fostering a sense of inclusion and cooperation in environmental initiatives.

As the Ulez expansion continues to provoke debate and action, the discourse surrounding its impact on various segments of the population underscores the importance of considering diverse perspectives when shaping policies to combat environmental challenges.

News for London

