Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Family Mourns Loss of 13-Year-Old Boy in Suspected Hit-and-Run Tragedy

Family Mourns Loss of 13-Year-Old Boy in Suspected Hit-and-Run Tragedy
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for a 13-year-old boy who tragically lost his life in a suspected hit-and-run incident. Alfie Brown, a young boy with immense promise, was struck by a white Ford Ranger truck near Swafield in Norfolk on the evening of Thursday, August 10. His grieving family has fondly remembered him as “beautiful and brilliant.”

The devastating incident occurred at around 6.30pm when Alfie was hit by the white Ford Ranger truck near North Walsham. Despite efforts to save him, Alfie succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the truck, in a callous disregard for the situation, fled the scene. However, diligent efforts by the police led to the apprehension of the driver a short time later.

A man in his 50s was subsequently arrested and questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of the crash. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the full details of the incident and bring justice to Alfie and his grieving family.

In response to the tragic loss, a fundraising campaign has been initiated by Alfie’s aunt, Emma Brown. The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming, with over £12,000 raised in just a short span of time. Emma Brown expressed her profound grief, describing Alfie as an “adventurous, intelligent, beautiful boy with his whole life ahead of him.” She went on to say, “Life will never be the same without him and he will always be in our hearts.”

Alfie’s father, Andrew Brown, took to Facebook to express his grief and gratitude. He posted a poignant tribute saying, “RIP Alfie, we love you,” and extended thanks to everyone who has contributed to the fundraiser, showing the strength of solidarity during this difficult time.

Posted in

National News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Tragic Fatal Road Crash Claims Life of Motorcyclist on A89

BREAKING

Charges Laid in Tragic Doncaster Murder Case: Victim Identified as Kelli Bothwell

BREAKING

Murder Charge Filed in Fuad Saman Death Case: Suspect Identified

BREAKING

Emotional Farewell to RNLI’s ‘Diamond Jubilee’ All-Weather Lifeboat

BREAKING

Roberto Mancini Shocks Football World with Resignation as Italy Coach

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

BREAKING

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

BREAKING

Peter Andre Shares Views on Daughter’s Boyfriend Joining Family Holidays

BREAKING

Barbie” Movie Reigns Supreme at North American Box Office, Surpassing $502.6 Million

BREAKING

New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.