Family Mourns Loss of 13-Year-Old Boy in Suspected Hit-and-Run Tragedy

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for a 13-year-old boy who tragically lost his life in a suspected hit-and-run incident. Alfie Brown, a young boy with immense promise, was struck by a white Ford Ranger truck near Swafield in Norfolk on the evening of Thursday, August 10. His grieving family has fondly remembered him as “beautiful and brilliant.”

The devastating incident occurred at around 6.30pm when Alfie was hit by the white Ford Ranger truck near North Walsham. Despite efforts to save him, Alfie succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the truck, in a callous disregard for the situation, fled the scene. However, diligent efforts by the police led to the apprehension of the driver a short time later.

A man in his 50s was subsequently arrested and questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of the crash. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the full details of the incident and bring justice to Alfie and his grieving family.

In response to the tragic loss, a fundraising campaign has been initiated by Alfie’s aunt, Emma Brown. The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming, with over £12,000 raised in just a short span of time. Emma Brown expressed her profound grief, describing Alfie as an “adventurous, intelligent, beautiful boy with his whole life ahead of him.” She went on to say, “Life will never be the same without him and he will always be in our hearts.”

Alfie’s father, Andrew Brown, took to Facebook to express his grief and gratitude. He posted a poignant tribute saying, “RIP Alfie, we love you,” and extended thanks to everyone who has contributed to the fundraiser, showing the strength of solidarity during this difficult time.