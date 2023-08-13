Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Fatal Stabbing Incident Results in Arrest in Merrillville, Indiana

Fatal Stabbing Incident Results in Arrest in Merrillville, Indiana
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A tragic altercation in Merrillville, Indiana early Saturday morning left one person dead and another in custody as authorities respond to the fatal stabbing incident.

At approximately 01.00 officers from the Merrillville Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of East 83rd Avenue in response to reports of a physical altercation. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered a victim who had sustained stab wounds. Emergency medical services were called, and the injured individual was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save his life, the victim was later pronounced deceased, as confirmed by authorities.

The identity of the deceased individual has been withheld by authorities, pending the notification of family members who are yet to be informed of the tragic event.

In the aftermath of the stabbing, police were quick to apprehend a suspect linked to the incident. The individual taken into custody has been identified as Nelson Omar Alvarez-Godoy. Authorities have charged Alvarez-Godoy with several offences, including murder, battery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in injury, and battery.

Local law enforcement officials are urging anyone who possesses pertinent information related to the case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Detective Garza can be contacted via email at [email protected] or reached by phone at 219-769-3531.

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Fatal Stabbing Incident Results in Arrest in Merrillville, Indiana

BREAKING

Jordan’s King Approves Controversial Cybercrime Bill Amid Concerns Over Freedom of Expression

BREAKING

Renewed Pressure on Government to Address Channel Boat Crossings Following Tragic Incident

BREAKING

FSA Issues New Guidelines on Glycerol in Slush-Ice Drinks for Child Safety

BREAKING

Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

BREAKING

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

BREAKING

Peter Andre Shares Views on Daughter’s Boyfriend Joining Family Holidays

BREAKING

Barbie” Movie Reigns Supreme at North American Box Office, Surpassing $502.6 Million

BREAKING

New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.