Fatal Stabbing Incident Results in Arrest in Merrillville, Indiana

A tragic altercation in Merrillville, Indiana early Saturday morning left one person dead and another in custody as authorities respond to the fatal stabbing incident.

At approximately 01.00 officers from the Merrillville Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of East 83rd Avenue in response to reports of a physical altercation. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered a victim who had sustained stab wounds. Emergency medical services were called, and the injured individual was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save his life, the victim was later pronounced deceased, as confirmed by authorities.

The identity of the deceased individual has been withheld by authorities, pending the notification of family members who are yet to be informed of the tragic event.

In the aftermath of the stabbing, police were quick to apprehend a suspect linked to the incident. The individual taken into custody has been identified as Nelson Omar Alvarez-Godoy. Authorities have charged Alvarez-Godoy with several offences, including murder, battery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in injury, and battery.

Local law enforcement officials are urging anyone who possesses pertinent information related to the case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Detective Garza can be contacted via email at [email protected] or reached by phone at 219-769-3531.