Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Fifth Arrest Made in Connection to Leamington Spa Shooting: Murder Investigation Progresses

Fifth Arrest Made in Connection to Leamington Spa Shooting: Murder Investigation Progresses
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A new development has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the tragic shooting death of Ben Daly in Leamington Spa. As part of the murder inquiry, a fifth individual has been apprehended by authorities. The incident, which claimed the life of 30-year-old Ben Daly, has sent shockwaves through the community.

Ben Daly was found with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Clemens Street and Ranelagh Terrace in the early hours of Thursday morning. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The circumstances surrounding his untimely demise have led Warwickshire Police to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The latest arrest involves a 52-year-old man who is currently in custody on suspicion of murder, according to Warwickshire Police. This follows the previous detention of two men and two women on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. The individuals who were arrested for conspiracy have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Ben Daly’s family has expressed their grief and paid tribute to the “much-loved” son and father, highlighting his role in bringing love and laughter into their lives.

Detectives believe that the shooting took place in Frances Havergal Close shortly before Ben Daly was discovered near Clemens Street and Ranelagh Terrace around 3:00 am BST. The authorities have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information that might assist the investigation.

Det Ch Insp Teresa McKenna, leading the investigation, emphasised the ongoing effort to uncover the truth behind this tragic event. “Our investigation into Ben’s tragic death continues at pace, and we hope that this fifth arrest provides some reassurance to the community that a full investigation is underway,” she stated. The detective further encouraged anyone with dash-cam footage of the vicinity around Frances Havergal Close or Ranelagh Terrace at the time of the shooting to come forward.

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Tragic Fatal Road Crash Claims Life of Motorcyclist on A89

BREAKING

Charges Laid in Tragic Doncaster Murder Case: Victim Identified as Kelli Bothwell

BREAKING

Murder Charge Filed in Fuad Saman Death Case: Suspect Identified

BREAKING

Emotional Farewell to RNLI’s ‘Diamond Jubilee’ All-Weather Lifeboat

BREAKING

Roberto Mancini Shocks Football World with Resignation as Italy Coach

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

BREAKING

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

BREAKING

Peter Andre Shares Views on Daughter’s Boyfriend Joining Family Holidays

BREAKING

Barbie” Movie Reigns Supreme at North American Box Office, Surpassing $502.6 Million

BREAKING

New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.