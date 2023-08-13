Fifth Arrest Made in Connection to Leamington Spa Shooting: Murder Investigation Progresses

A new development has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the tragic shooting death of Ben Daly in Leamington Spa. As part of the murder inquiry, a fifth individual has been apprehended by authorities. The incident, which claimed the life of 30-year-old Ben Daly, has sent shockwaves through the community.

Ben Daly was found with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Clemens Street and Ranelagh Terrace in the early hours of Thursday morning. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The circumstances surrounding his untimely demise have led Warwickshire Police to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The latest arrest involves a 52-year-old man who is currently in custody on suspicion of murder, according to Warwickshire Police. This follows the previous detention of two men and two women on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. The individuals who were arrested for conspiracy have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Ben Daly’s family has expressed their grief and paid tribute to the “much-loved” son and father, highlighting his role in bringing love and laughter into their lives.

Detectives believe that the shooting took place in Frances Havergal Close shortly before Ben Daly was discovered near Clemens Street and Ranelagh Terrace around 3:00 am BST. The authorities have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information that might assist the investigation.

Det Ch Insp Teresa McKenna, leading the investigation, emphasised the ongoing effort to uncover the truth behind this tragic event. “Our investigation into Ben’s tragic death continues at pace, and we hope that this fifth arrest provides some reassurance to the community that a full investigation is underway,” she stated. The detective further encouraged anyone with dash-cam footage of the vicinity around Frances Havergal Close or Ranelagh Terrace at the time of the shooting to come forward.