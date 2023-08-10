Fire erupts in Hastings building

Emergency services along with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are responding to a building fire on Waterworks Road, Hastings at 12:38pm on Thursday 10th August 2023 today. Firefighting units from Hastings, Bexhill, Battle, Rye, and Eastbourne have been dispatched to the scene and are currently working to control the blaze.

Local authorities are urging the public to avoid the area to ensure safety and facilitate the firefighting efforts. Additionally, residents nearby are being advised to shut their windows and doors as a precaution against smoke and possible fumes.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.