Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Fire erupts in Hastings building

Fire erupts in Hastings building
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Emergency services along with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are responding to a building fire on Waterworks Road, Hastings at 12:38pm on Thursday 10th August 2023 today. Firefighting units from Hastings, Bexhill, Battle, Rye, and Eastbourne have been dispatched to the scene and are currently working to control the blaze.

Local authorities are urging the public to avoid the area to ensure safety and facilitate the firefighting efforts. Additionally, residents nearby are being advised to shut their windows and doors as a precaution against smoke and possible fumes.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Posted in

News for Sussex

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Metropolitan Police officers under investigation for failure to provide first aid to stabbing victim

BREAKING

A drugs kingpin has been jailed for the “senseless” murder a Nottingham dad who felt he’d been cheated in a £20 deal

BREAKING

David Jennings remains missing from Maidstone

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Fire erupts in Hastings building

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

BREAKINGDARTFORD

Understanding the Dartford Crossing Charge: Payment, Exemptions, and Impact

BREAKINGTiktok

TikTok Mum Shares Budget-Friendly Aldi Recipes, Offering £1 Meals for Families

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.