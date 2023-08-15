First Pictures: Manhunt Underway After Homophobic Attack Outside London Nightclub

– Detectives in London have launched a manhunt after a disturbing homophobic attack unfolded outside a nightclub in Clapham. Authorities have released an image of a man they seek to identify in connection with the incident, which left two men injured and shaken.

The attack occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, 13 August, outside the Two Brewers venue in Clapham. The victims, both in their 20s and 30s, were standing outside the nightclub when they were confronted by an assailant. The suspect, armed with a knife, launched a violent attack on the two men before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were subsequently rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. Fortunately, their injuries were not life-threatening, and they have since been discharged.

In response to this heinous incident, detectives from the Central South Command Unit have released an image captured at the scene of the attack. They are urging the public to come forward if they recognize the individual in the image, emphasizing the urgency of identifying and locating the suspect.

Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saib, who is leading the investigation, emphasized the significance of community cooperation in bringing the perpetrator to justice: “It is vital that we identify and locate him as soon as possible.” Saib revealed that witness accounts have already been collected and CCTV footage scoured for evidence, but the investigation is ongoing.

The incident has prompted both the local authorities and the LGBT+ community to rally together. PC Hayley Jones, the dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer (CLO) for Lambeth and Southwark, stressed the importance of providing support and a safe space for members of the LGBT+ community to come forward with information.

“We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police,” Jones noted. “My role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive.”

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the authorities. They can reach out to the police directly by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC, using the reference CAD 7198/13Aug. Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

Additionally, those who wish to contact the Lambeth and Southwark LGBT+ CLO for support or assistance in this case can reach out to PC Hayley Jones at 07825101104 or [email protected]. The collaborative efforts of the community and law enforcement are crucial in ensuring justice is served and that such acts of violence are swiftly addressed.