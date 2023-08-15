Five Arrested on Suspicion of Official Secrets Act Violations

The Metropolitan Police has announced the arrest of five individuals on suspicion of breaking the Official Secrets Act, with three of them also facing charges related to possession of false identity documents under the Identity Documents Act 2010. The arrests were initially made in February and have since led to a series of legal developments.

The individuals arrested include a diverse group:

– A 45-year-old man at an address in Norfolk

– A 42-year-old man at an address in west London

– A 32-year-old woman at an address in central London

– A 31-year-old man at an address in west London

– A 29-year-old woman at an address in north London

All five were subsequently released on police bail and are scheduled to return in September 2023 for further proceedings.

The trio charged with possession of false identity documents are identified as follows:

– Orlin Roussev, 45, residing in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth

– Biser Dzambazov, 42, living in High Road, Harrow

– Katrin Ivanova, 31, also residing in High Road, Harrow

During the arrests, authorities discovered a cache of 19 passports, driving licenses, identity cards, and residence permits from various countries, including France, Italy, Bulgaria, Spain, Britain, Greece, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia. Notably, all three individuals charged are believed to be of Bulgarian origin.

Of particular interest is the relationship between Dzambazov and Ivanova, who are reportedly involved in a romantic relationship. The trio made their most recent appearance at the Old Bailey on July 31, and further court appearances are scheduled to be determined.

The investigation into this matter is being led by the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command.