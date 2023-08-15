Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Five Arrested on Suspicion of Official Secrets Act Violations

Five Arrested on Suspicion of Official Secrets Act Violations
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

The Metropolitan Police has announced the arrest of five individuals on suspicion of breaking the Official Secrets Act, with three of them also facing charges related to possession of false identity documents under the Identity Documents Act 2010. The arrests were initially made in February and have since led to a series of legal developments.

The individuals arrested include a diverse group:

– A 45-year-old man at an address in Norfolk

– A 42-year-old man at an address in west London

– A 32-year-old woman at an address in central London

– A 31-year-old man at an address in west London

– A 29-year-old woman at an address in north London

All five were subsequently released on police bail and are scheduled to return in September 2023 for further proceedings.

The trio charged with possession of false identity documents are identified as follows:

– Orlin Roussev, 45, residing in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth

– Biser Dzambazov, 42, living in High Road, Harrow

– Katrin Ivanova, 31, also residing in High Road, Harrow

During the arrests, authorities discovered a cache of 19 passports, driving licenses, identity cards, and residence permits from various countries, including France, Italy, Bulgaria, Spain, Britain, Greece, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia. Notably, all three individuals charged are believed to be of Bulgarian origin.

Of particular interest is the relationship between Dzambazov and Ivanova, who are reportedly involved in a romantic relationship. The trio made their most recent appearance at the Old Bailey on July 31, and further court appearances are scheduled to be determined.

The investigation into this matter is being led by the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command.

Posted in

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Five Arrested on Suspicion of Official Secrets Act Violations

BREAKING

Six Former Metropolitan Police Officers Charged Following WhatsApp Messages Investigation

BREAKING

Worker Fatally Injured at Everton’s New Stadium Construction Site Identified

BREAKING

Police Appeal for Footage in British Museum Stabbing Investigation

BREAKING

Moscow Launches Air Attack on Western Ukraine, Prompting Casualties and Damage

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Wilko Buyers Given Deadline to Save Shops as Administration Looms

BREAKING

Major UK Supermarkets Are Hiring: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s

BREAKING

Millions of Animals Pass Through Heathrow Airport Annually, Including Snakes, Horses, and Frogs

BREAKING

Award-Winning Coach Mentors Love Island Winner in New Business Venture UBS Agrees to Pay $1.4 Billion

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.