Five Arrested Under Official Secrets Act; Three Charged with Possession of False Identity Documents

The Metropolitan Police have reported the arrest of five individuals on suspicion of committing an offence under the Official Secrets Act. Additionally, three out of the five individuals have been formally charged with possession of false identity documents with improper intention, according to information released by the police.

The arrests took place back in February of this year, and the subsequent charges stem from section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010. The Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command has taken the lead in investigating this case.

The individuals who were arrested and charged include:

A 45-year-old man, arrested at an address in Norfolk

A 42-year-old man, arrested at an address in west London

A 32-year-old woman, arrested at an address in central London

A 31-year-old man, arrested at an address in west London

A 29-year-old woman, arrested at an address in north London

Of these, the following three individuals have been charged:

Orlin Roussev, 45, residing on Princes Road, Great Yarmouth

Biser Dzambazov, 42, residing on High Road, Harrow

Katrin Ivanova, 31, residing on High Road, Harrow

The trio, Roussev, Dzambazov, and Ivanova, appeared before the Old Bailey on 31 July for their initial court proceedings.

After their respective court appearances, all five individuals were released on police bail. They are scheduled to return to court in September 2023 to face further legal proceedings.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command remains at the forefront of this effort. Further details about the nature of the offence and the circumstances surrounding the charges are yet to be disclosed. As the investigation progresses, more information may emerge that sheds light on the allegations and their implications.