Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Five Arrested Under Official Secrets Act; Three Charged with Possession of False Identity Documents

Two Met Police Officers Convicted in Connection with Fatal Lambeth Collision
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

The Metropolitan Police have reported the arrest of five individuals on suspicion of committing an offence under the Official Secrets Act. Additionally, three out of the five individuals have been formally charged with possession of false identity documents with improper intention, according to information released by the police.

The arrests took place back in February of this year, and the subsequent charges stem from section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010. The Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command has taken the lead in investigating this case.

The individuals who were arrested and charged include:

  • A 45-year-old man, arrested at an address in Norfolk
  • A 42-year-old man, arrested at an address in west London
  • A 32-year-old woman, arrested at an address in central London
  • A 31-year-old man, arrested at an address in west London
  • A 29-year-old woman, arrested at an address in north London

Of these, the following three individuals have been charged:

  • Orlin Roussev, 45, residing on Princes Road, Great Yarmouth
  • Biser Dzambazov, 42, residing on High Road, Harrow
  • Katrin Ivanova, 31, residing on High Road, Harrow

The trio, Roussev, Dzambazov, and Ivanova, appeared before the Old Bailey on 31 July for their initial court proceedings.

After their respective court appearances, all five individuals were released on police bail. They are scheduled to return to court in September 2023 to face further legal proceedings.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command remains at the forefront of this effort. Further details about the nature of the offence and the circumstances surrounding the charges are yet to be disclosed. As the investigation progresses, more information may emerge that sheds light on the allegations and their implications.

Posted in

National NewsNews for London

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Police Make an Arrest in Investigation of Man Removing Dummies from Babies

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Notting Hill Carnival: A Colorful Celebration of Culture and Heritage

BREAKING

Police have charged a suspect after a man was stabbed in the back

BREAKING

Man Receives Jail Sentence for Sharing Child Abuse Material on Twitter

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Wilko Buyers Given Deadline to Save Shops as Administration Looms

BREAKING

Major UK Supermarkets Are Hiring: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s

BREAKING

Millions of Animals Pass Through Heathrow Airport Annually, Including Snakes, Horses, and Frogs

BREAKING

Award-Winning Coach Mentors Love Island Winner in New Business Venture UBS Agrees to Pay $1.4 Billion

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.