Five Metropolitan Police Officers Under Criminal Investigation After Pepper Spraying Incident in Camden

Five Metropolitan Police officers are currently facing a criminal investigation following an incident in which a man, who was setting his clothes on fire, was pepper sprayed. The man, aged in his mid-50s, became unconscious and was left in a critical condition after being restrained and subjected to the use of pepper spray.

The incident occurred on April 3 when police responded to reports of a man behaving erratically and setting fire to his clothes on Euston Road in Camden. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) reported that while the man was being taken to a medical facility for assessment, he became agitated.

PAVA spray, commonly used by law enforcement for incapacitation, was employed by officers during the situation. The IOPC stated that several officers had to restrain the man. Unfortunately, he lost consciousness and required immediate medical attention. Following the incident, he was considered to be in critical but stable condition. He was discharged from the hospital in May.

As a result of this incident, five police constables are currently under criminal investigation for the potential offence of common assault. Some of these officers are also being investigated for further possible offences, including inflicting grievous bodily harm and non-fatal suffocation.

In addition to the criminal investigation, all five officers have been notified that they are also being investigated for gross misconduct. Furthermore, three additional officers are undergoing investigation for potential wrongdoing in connection with the incident.

Steve Noonan, the director of the IOPC, addressed the ongoing investigation: “The serving of criminal or conduct notices on officers does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow. It’s important that we continue to carry out an independent and thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Noonan also explained the steps that will follow the investigation: “Following our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service to make a charging decision and whether disciplinary proceedings are required.

The incident raises questions about the use of force by law enforcement officers and the protocols in place for handling potentially volatile situations.