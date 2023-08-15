Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Five Metropolitan Police Officers Under Criminal Investigation After Pepper Spraying Incident in Camden

Two Met Police Officers Convicted in Connection with Fatal Lambeth Collision
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Five Metropolitan Police officers are currently facing a criminal investigation following an incident in which a man, who was setting his clothes on fire, was pepper sprayed. The man, aged in his mid-50s, became unconscious and was left in a critical condition after being restrained and subjected to the use of pepper spray.

The incident occurred on April 3 when police responded to reports of a man behaving erratically and setting fire to his clothes on Euston Road in Camden. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) reported that while the man was being taken to a medical facility for assessment, he became agitated.

PAVA spray, commonly used by law enforcement for incapacitation, was employed by officers during the situation. The IOPC stated that several officers had to restrain the man. Unfortunately, he lost consciousness and required immediate medical attention. Following the incident, he was considered to be in critical but stable condition. He was discharged from the hospital in May.

As a result of this incident, five police constables are currently under criminal investigation for the potential offence of common assault. Some of these officers are also being investigated for further possible offences, including inflicting grievous bodily harm and non-fatal suffocation.

In addition to the criminal investigation, all five officers have been notified that they are also being investigated for gross misconduct. Furthermore, three additional officers are undergoing investigation for potential wrongdoing in connection with the incident.

Steve Noonan, the director of the IOPC, addressed the ongoing investigation: “The serving of criminal or conduct notices on officers does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow. It’s important that we continue to carry out an independent and thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Noonan also explained the steps that will follow the investigation: “Following our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service to make a charging decision and whether disciplinary proceedings are required.

The incident raises questions about the use of force by law enforcement officers and the protocols in place for handling potentially volatile situations.

Posted in

News for London

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Horror Weekend in London: Three Stabbed and Two Dead in Series of Disturbing Incidents

BREAKING

Five Metropolitan Police Officers Under Criminal Investigation After Pepper Spraying Incident in Camden

BREAKING

Former British Cycling Chief Doctor Richard Freeman Receives Four-Year Doping Ban

BREAKING

Investigation Underway After Offshore Wind Turbine Incident

BREAKING

Five Arrested on Suspicion of Official Secrets Act Violations

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Wilko Buyers Given Deadline to Save Shops as Administration Looms

BREAKING

Major UK Supermarkets Are Hiring: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s

BREAKING

Millions of Animals Pass Through Heathrow Airport Annually, Including Snakes, Horses, and Frogs

BREAKING

Award-Winning Coach Mentors Love Island Winner in New Business Venture UBS Agrees to Pay $1.4 Billion

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.