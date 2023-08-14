Weather

Former EastEnders Star John Partridge Overcomes Vocal Cord Surgery Setbacks

uknip247

John Partridge, known for his role as Christian Clarke on EastEnders, feared he might never speak or sing again following vocal cord surgery.

Former EastEnders actor John Partridge, recognized for his portrayal of Christian Clarke on the long-running BBC One soap, faced a harrowing battle with vocal cord cysts that left him unable to speak or sing. The 52-year-old star recently disclosed his journey of recovery after undergoing surgery to remove the growths that were affecting his vocal cords.

Partridge shared his experiences during an appearance on Sunday Brunch, where he revealed the extent of his struggles and the fear he felt during the ordeal. “I had two surgeries on my vocal cords through the pandemic, and it wasn’t guaranteed that I’d ever be able to sing or speak really again … I just got my all-clear last week from Guy’s Hospital that I’m fully fit, fighting fit and ready to go,” he expressed.

For Partridge, singing was a deeply ingrained part of his identity. He likened his relationship with singing to a seventh sense, explaining how it had an integral role in his daily life. Losing the ability to speak and sing for nine months was comparable to losing a vital sensory perception, affecting him profoundly.

During his explanation, Partridge detailed the surgical journey he undertook. His initial surgery, aimed at removing a cyst from his left vocal cord, yielded positive results, but his body struggled with the healing process due to the historical nature of the growth. He went on to explain how his body reacted unexpectedly when the cyst was removed, resulting in scarring.

Despite facing setbacks, Partridge’s determination to recover led him back to the stage. He disclosed, “So my left chord they slightly shaved that away so I got myself a couple more notes at the top. So I now have the voice I should have had [when I was younger].” He further shared his excitement about returning to the stage with a role in the popular show ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’.

Partridge’s story serves as a testament to his resilience and determination in overcoming vocal cord issues that posed a significant threat to his career and his passion for singing. His journey highlights the challenges many individuals face when dealing with health setbacks, and his triumphant return to the stage stands as an inspiring example of perseverance.

Lifestyle

Former EastEnders Star John Partridge Overcomes Vocal Cord Surgery Setbacks

