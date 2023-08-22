Weather

Former Met Police Officer Sentenced to 16 Years for Rape and Sexual Assault

Adam Provan, a 44-year-old former Metropolitan Police officer, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison following a comprehensive investigation conducted by Specialist Crime detectives. Provan was unanimously convicted in June by a jury on six counts of rape of a woman between 2003 and 2005, as well as two counts of rape of a teenage girl in 2010. These heinous offences were committed during his tenure as a serving officer at Newham and Barking & Dagenham.

The disturbing nature of the crimes led to a lengthy investigation, and Provan was dismissed from the Metropolitan Police in March 2019. On Tuesday, August 22, he received his sentencing at Wood Green Crown Court, with his prison term extended to 24 years on license due to the recognized danger he poses to society.

Throughout the trial, it was revealed that Provan abused his position as a police officer to gain the trust of his victims. The crimes included six counts of rape of a woman during 2003-2005, as well as two counts of rape of a teenage girl in 2010. The jury’s unanimous decision to convict Provan reflects the severity of his actions.

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe expressed the shock and revulsion felt within the Met Police and the wider public due to Provan’s offences. She highlighted the strength and courage displayed by the victims during their testimonies, emphasizing that Provan’s actions were “utterly deplorable.”

The investigation has not concluded with Provan’s sentencing. The police are actively seeking information from the public to identify any further potential victims. Additionally, Provan’s entire history with the Met is under scrutiny, aiming to identify any patterns of misconduct or missed opportunities to intervene.

In light of the revelations about the handling of earlier incidents involving Provan, the Met acknowledges its past shortcomings and failures to support victims adequately. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed of the ongoing review, and appropriate referrals will be made.

The Assistant Commissioner emphasized the importance of reporting allegations against officers and staff members, highlighting the Met’s efforts to improve its response and support systems for victims. Provan’s case is a stark reminder of the vigilance needed in recruitment, screening, and safeguarding processes within police forces.

The Commissioner’s commitment to raising standards and maintaining public trust is evident in the efforts to identify and address wrongdoing within the police force. The Directorate of Professional Standards has been bolstered with additional personnel, while teams dedicated to domestic abuse and sexual offending investigations have been established.

The investigation into Provan’s actions revealed a concerning pattern of behaviour. It was discovered that Provan had many women’s names on his phone, alongside derogatory comments. Detectives are actively working through this list to identify potential connections and uncover any unreported offences.

The Met’s ongoing transformation seeks to rebuild trust, increase reporting, and ensure the highest standards of integrity within the police force. As Provan faces the consequences of his actions, the police continue their efforts to provide justice for the victims and prevent similar incidents in the future.

