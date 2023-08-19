Former Myanmar Ambassador Questioned by British Police Over Diplomatic Residence Dispute

British authorities have interrogated Kyaw Zwar Minn, the former ambassador of Myanmar to London, who was stripped of his post by the military junta following the 2021 coup. Zwar Minn has been under scrutiny due to his refusal to vacate a diplomatic residence, a situation that has escalated tensions between the two countries.

Zwar Minn’s lawyer, Neil Swift, confirmed that his client was questioned by the police on August 15th regarding allegations of trespassing on diplomatic premises. This refers to the ambassadorial residence where Zwar Minn had resided since becoming the ambassador in 2013. The Myanmar diplomat was an outspoken supporter of Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government, which was ousted by a military coup in February of that year.

In April 2021, diplomats aligned with the junta took control of the embassy in central London and denied Zwar Minn access to the premises. The British government expressed its intention to offer protection to the ousted ambassador, condemning the actions of the Myanmar military regime.

Despite the change in his status, Zwar Minn refused to leave the ambassadorial residence, which he maintained belonged to the Union of Myanmar. He expressed his willingness to hand over the keys to a representative of the democratically elected government of Myanmar. Swift emphasised that Zwar Minn has not been charged with any criminal offence, and the decision to proceed with charges would depend on the British attorney general’s assessment of the evidence.

The 2021 coup thrust Myanmar into turmoil, resulting in a conflict that displaced over a million people and led to numerous arrests. Myanmar’s relationship with the United Kingdom, its former colonial ruler, has significantly deteriorated since the military took control, with Zwar Minn’s case symbolising the broader diplomatic tensions between the two nations.