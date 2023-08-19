Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Former Myanmar Ambassador Questioned by British Police Over Diplomatic Residence Dispute

Former Myanmar Ambassador Questioned by British Police Over Diplomatic Residence Dispute
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

British authorities have interrogated Kyaw Zwar Minn, the former ambassador of Myanmar to London, who was stripped of his post by the military junta following the 2021 coup. Zwar Minn has been under scrutiny due to his refusal to vacate a diplomatic residence, a situation that has escalated tensions between the two countries.

Zwar Minn’s lawyer, Neil Swift, confirmed that his client was questioned by the police on August 15th regarding allegations of trespassing on diplomatic premises. This refers to the ambassadorial residence where Zwar Minn had resided since becoming the ambassador in 2013. The Myanmar diplomat was an outspoken supporter of Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government, which was ousted by a military coup in February of that year.

In April 2021, diplomats aligned with the junta took control of the embassy in central London and denied Zwar Minn access to the premises. The British government expressed its intention to offer protection to the ousted ambassador, condemning the actions of the Myanmar military regime.

Despite the change in his status, Zwar Minn refused to leave the ambassadorial residence, which he maintained belonged to the Union of Myanmar. He expressed his willingness to hand over the keys to a representative of the democratically elected government of Myanmar. Swift emphasised that Zwar Minn has not been charged with any criminal offence, and the decision to proceed with charges would depend on the British attorney general’s assessment of the evidence.

The 2021 coup thrust Myanmar into turmoil, resulting in a conflict that displaced over a million people and led to numerous arrests. Myanmar’s relationship with the United Kingdom, its former colonial ruler, has significantly deteriorated since the military took control, with Zwar Minn’s case symbolising the broader diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Posted in

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Recall Alert: St Pierre Recalls 6 Pains Au Chocolat Due to Possible Mould Presence

BREAKING

Former Myanmar Ambassador Questioned by British Police Over Diplomatic Residence Dispute

BREAKING

Man Charged After Police Data Breach Reveals Employee Information to Dissident Republicans

BREAKING

Police in Pakistan Seek Father of Deceased UK Girl in Connection to Murder Investigation

BREAKING

Death Toll Rises to Seven in Chernihiv Missile Strike, Dozens Injured

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Sky Presents the Ultimate Brassic Weekender: A Comedy Extravaganza

BREAKING

Iceland Foods Issues Recall for Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin Due to Listeria Contamination

BREAKING

TikTok “Challenge” Raises Alarming Concerns as Teens Overdose on Paracetamol

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Wilko Buyers Given Deadline to Save Shops as Administration Looms

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.