Former Police Officer Jailed for Over Seven Years for Sexual Offences Against Vulnerable Teen

A former police officer, Haider Siddique, aged 22, has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for committing sexual offences against a vulnerable 13-year-old girl he encountered online. Siddique, who had joined West Midlands Police in 2021 as a student officer, was apprehended after his inappropriate conduct was spotted by a vigilant bus driver in March of last year.

Siddique’s disturbing actions, which led to his arrest, were condemned by authorities and the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) alike. The NSPCC labelled his targeted grooming and sexual abuse of the young girl as a “terrible breach of trust.” Furthermore, they highlighted the irony that Siddique, who had undergone training to become a police officer, should have understood the gravity of child sexual abuse and its profound impact on victims.

The bus driver’s courage in speaking up and raising the alarm was commended by the NSPCC, as it ultimately led to Siddique’s apprehension and the subsequent uncovering of his criminal actions.

Earlier this year, at Birmingham Crown Court, Siddique pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual activity with a child. He resigned from his position while in custody, and the force conducted an expedited misconduct hearing in private, which would have resulted in his dismissal had he not resigned. It is important to note that Siddique had never been assigned an operational role within the police force.

Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green expressed his repulsion at Siddique’s reprehensible behaviour, deeming it a “sickening criminal act.” Alongside his prison sentence, Siddique has been ordered to remain on the Sex Offender Register for life. Additionally, he is subjected to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order that prohibits him from internet contact with individuals under 16 and forbids unsupervised contact with anyone under 16, unless their parents are made aware of his previous offences.