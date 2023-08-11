Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Former Police Officer Jailed for Over Seven Years for Sexual Offences Against Vulnerable Teen

Former Police Officer Jailed for Over Seven Years for Sexual Offences Against Vulnerable Teen
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

 A former police officer, Haider Siddique, aged 22, has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for committing sexual offences against a vulnerable 13-year-old girl he encountered online. Siddique, who had joined West Midlands Police in 2021 as a student officer, was apprehended after his inappropriate conduct was spotted by a vigilant bus driver in March of last year.

Siddique’s disturbing actions, which led to his arrest, were condemned by authorities and the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) alike. The NSPCC labelled his targeted grooming and sexual abuse of the young girl as a “terrible breach of trust.” Furthermore, they highlighted the irony that Siddique, who had undergone training to become a police officer, should have understood the gravity of child sexual abuse and its profound impact on victims.

The bus driver’s courage in speaking up and raising the alarm was commended by the NSPCC, as it ultimately led to Siddique’s apprehension and the subsequent uncovering of his criminal actions.

Earlier this year, at Birmingham Crown Court, Siddique pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual activity with a child. He resigned from his position while in custody, and the force conducted an expedited misconduct hearing in private, which would have resulted in his dismissal had he not resigned. It is important to note that Siddique had never been assigned an operational role within the police force.

Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green expressed his repulsion at Siddique’s reprehensible behaviour, deeming it a “sickening criminal act.” Alongside his prison sentence, Siddique has been ordered to remain on the Sex Offender Register for life. Additionally, he is subjected to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order that prohibits him from internet contact with individuals under 16 and forbids unsupervised contact with anyone under 16, unless their parents are made aware of his previous offences.

Posted in

Court News

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

House Fire in Gillingham Prompted Quick Response by Firefighters

BREAKING

Dartford Crossing Dart Charge Payment Deadline Approaching

BREAKING

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Uxbridge

BREAKING

Emergency at Shrewsbury Flower Show: Park Evacuated, Firework Display Cancelled

BREAKING

Investigation Underway After Shooting Incident on Stoke Newington High Street

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.