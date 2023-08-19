Weather

Four-Year Operation Leads to Conviction of Men and Recovery of Priceless Vase Worth £2 Million

A collaborative four-year operation between the Metropolitan Police and Swiss law enforcement has resulted in the conviction of three men and the successful recovery of a valuable vase with an estimated worth of £2 million. The vase, belonging to the Chinese Ming Dynasty, was stolen from the Museum of Far Eastern Art in Geneva in June 2019.

The arrested individuals, Mbaki Nkhwa, Kaine Wright, and David Lamming, were charged in connection with the high-profile burglary that had left the museum and international art community in shock. Nkhwa and Wright were found guilty of conspiring to convert criminal property, while Lamming had pleaded guilty to the same charge earlier this year.

An anonymous tip to an auction house in July 2020 sparked a meticulous operation led by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime unit. The IP address of the email, which provided information about the stolen vase’s whereabouts, led investigators to David Lamming’s residence in Belmont Park Close. Instead of an immediate arrest, officers embarked on an undercover operation to maximise the chances of recovering the stolen artefact.

Utilising strategic undercover tactics, law enforcement posed as interested buyers and negotiated a purchase price of £450,000 for the priceless vase. The operation climaxed in a central London hotel, where Nkhwa handed over the vase to officers, leading to his arrest. Phone records indicated close communication between Nkhwa, Lamming, and Kaine Wright, who had facilitated their transportation to the hotel.

The collaboration between the Metropolitan Police and Swiss authorities played a pivotal role in building a strong case against the defendants. A joint investigation team was established, enabling seamless information exchange between the two agencies.

The successful operation marked a significant triumph in international law enforcement collaboration and underscored the resolve to bring transnational criminals to justice. Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb from the Met’s Specialist Crime emphasised the strength of international relations and cross-border cooperation that played a crucial role in ensuring the recovery of the vase.

This recovery represents a key milestone in the ongoing effort to restore stolen cultural artefacts to their rightful owners. In total, three items from the Ming Dynasty were stolen during the 2019 burglary, estimated to be collectively worth £3.5 million. A bowl valued at £80,000 was previously auctioned in Hong Kong but was later returned to the museum.

The investigation is not yet complete, as officers continue to seek the whereabouts of a stolen Ming Dynasty cup. The public’s assistance is crucial in locating this valuable artifact, and a Serious Crime Reward of up to £10,000 has been announced for information leading to its recovery. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or the independent charity Crimestoppers.

In a related development, two British nationals, Stewart Ahearne and Louis Ahearne, are awaiting trial in Switzerland for their alleged involvement in the 2019 burglary of the Museum of Far Eastern Art. Both individuals were extradited from the UK in late 2022, highlighting the international effort to bring those responsible for cultural heritage theft to justice.

National News

