FSA Issues New Guidelines on Glycerol in Slush-Ice Drinks for Child Safety

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has released updated voluntary industry guidance pertaining to the presence of glycerol in slush-ice drinks, advising against their sale to children aged four years and under. Manufacturers are also being encouraged to communicate to retailers that free refill promotions should not be extended to children under the age of ten. These measures aim to mitigate the potential risks associated with excessive glycerol consumption among young children.

The revised guidance follows a comprehensive FSA risk assessment that identified potential adverse effects linked to glycerol exposure in children under the age of four. Symptoms such as headaches and sickness have been observed as a result of glycerol exposure within this age group.

The FSA’s decision to update its guidelines is partly influenced by two cases in Scotland in 2021 and 2022, where children were hospitalised due to glycerol intoxication. At elevated levels of exposure—typically arising from the consumption of multiple products in a short span of time—glycerol intoxication could lead to severe consequences, including shock, hypoglycemia, and loss of consciousness.

Adam Hardgrave, the FSA Head of Additives, emphasised the significance of parental awareness concerning the potential risks, especially when consumption levels are high. He acknowledged the likelihood of under-reporting, as parents might attribute mild symptoms to other causes.

Glycerol is utilised in slush ice drinks to achieve the desired slush effect, serving as an alternative to sugar. The new FSA guidance encourages businesses to use the minimum amount of glycerol necessary to create the desired effect. It is important to note that while glycerol is present in other foods, its quantities are significantly lower than those found in slush ice drinks.

The FSA’s risk assessment examined a worst-case scenario where a child consumes a 350 ml slush drink containing the highest glycerol concentration used (50,000 mg/L). This was compared against a threshold above which adverse effects might occur. Children aged four and below would surpass this threshold.

Children above the age of four are deemed unlikely to experience negative effects from consuming a single slush drink, as the impact of glycerol is closely linked to body weight. The risk assessment took into account the average weight of children at different ages.

If industry-set maximum glycerol levels decrease in the future, the new industry guidelines may be reassessed. The FSA will closely monitor the adoption of these guidelines and may take further measures if needed to ensure child safety in relation to glycerol consumption in slush-ice drinks.