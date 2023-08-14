Get ready for the highly anticipated second series of “Colin From Accounts” starring Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer

Acclaimed actors Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer are set to reprise their roles in the highly anticipated second series of “Colin From Accounts.” The popular romantic comedy series, known for its unique charm and relatable characters, will be written, starred, and executive produced by Brammall and Dyer. The series is scheduled to air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with production led by Easy Tiger Productions and distribution handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution for regions outside of Australia and New Zealand.

Following the success of the first series, which debuted to glowing reviews and garnered an average audience of 2.2 million viewers on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, the return of “Colin From Accounts” is eagerly anticipated. The show’s engaging storyline revolves around Ashley and Gordon, two intricately layered individuals whose lives are unexpectedly intertwined by a car accident and an injured dog. The series beautifully captures the complexities of relationships, showcasing characters who embrace their imperfections and embark on a journey of vulnerability and connection.

Head of Programme Acquisition, Sue Deeks, expressed her excitement for the upcoming season, highlighting the show’s ability to captivate audiences with its heartwarming storytelling and relatable characters. Deeks expressed the delight shared by BBC viewers and the network itself for the return of “Colin From Accounts.”

Fans of Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer can also catch them in “No Activity,” which airs on Thursdays at 10pm on BBC Two, with all episodes available for streaming on BBC iPlayer. The announcement of the second series of “Colin From Accounts” promises more laughter, heart, and relatability, as audiences eagerly await the next chapter in the lives of these endearing characters.