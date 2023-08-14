Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Get ready for the highly anticipated second series of “Colin From Accounts” starring Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer Set to Return in Second Series of “Colin From Accounts”
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Acclaimed actors Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer are set to reprise their roles in the highly anticipated second series of “Colin From Accounts.” The popular romantic comedy series, known for its unique charm and relatable characters, will be written, starred, and executive produced by Brammall and Dyer. The series is scheduled to air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with production led by Easy Tiger Productions and distribution handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution for regions outside of Australia and New Zealand.

Following the success of the first series, which debuted to glowing reviews and garnered an average audience of 2.2 million viewers on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, the return of “Colin From Accounts” is eagerly anticipated. The show’s engaging storyline revolves around Ashley and Gordon, two intricately layered individuals whose lives are unexpectedly intertwined by a car accident and an injured dog. The series beautifully captures the complexities of relationships, showcasing characters who embrace their imperfections and embark on a journey of vulnerability and connection.

Head of Programme Acquisition, Sue Deeks, expressed her excitement for the upcoming season, highlighting the show’s ability to captivate audiences with its heartwarming storytelling and relatable characters. Deeks expressed the delight shared by BBC viewers and the network itself for the return of “Colin From Accounts.”

Fans of Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer can also catch them in “No Activity,” which airs on Thursdays at 10pm on BBC Two, with all episodes available for streaming on BBC iPlayer. The announcement of the second series of “Colin From Accounts” promises more laughter, heart, and relatability, as audiences eagerly await the next chapter in the lives of these endearing characters.

Posted in

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Get ready for the highly anticipated second series of “Colin From Accounts” starring Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer

BREAKING

Police Seek Witnesses to Male Rape in Worthing | Sussex

BREAKING

Sussex Police seeking witnesses in connection with Bognor Regis assault

BREAKING

M20 Westbound Closed Following Serious Incident: Travel Alert

BREAKING

Appeal for Information After Shooting Incident in Wednesbury

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

WhatsApp’s New ‘Screen Share’ Feature Sparks Privacy Concerns

BREAKING

Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

BREAKING

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

BREAKING

Peter Andre Shares Views on Daughter’s Boyfriend Joining Family Holidays

BREAKING

Barbie” Movie Reigns Supreme at North American Box Office, Surpassing $502.6 Million

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.