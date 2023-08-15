Hans Zimmer Joins Partnership to Become New Co-Owner of BBC’s Historic Maida Vale Studios

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, renowned for his iconic film scores including “The Lion King” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” has taken on a new role as co-owner of the historic Maida Vale Studios, previously owned by the BBC. The studio has a storied history, having hosted legendary artists such as David Bowie, The Beatles, Dusty Springfield, Led Zeppelin, and Igor Stravinsky.

Purchased by the BBC in 1993, Maida Vale Studios has become a significant landmark in British music history. The recent sale was orchestrated by a partnership comprising Hans Zimmer, film producer Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Steven Kofsky. The collaborative team is committed to preserving the studio’s rich legacy as a hub for groundbreaking music creation.

In line with their vision, the newly formed partnership has outlined plans to maintain the building’s studio space while introducing valuable additions, including an education facility with a not-for-profit ethos. This strategic move aligns with Zimmer’s reverence for the studio and its historical impact on artists and musicians.

Zimmer shared his personal connection to Maida Vale Studios in a statement, reminiscing about his initial encounter with the space 45 years ago. He described the studio as a source of inspiration that compelled him to deliver his best work, acknowledging its contribution to his early career.

Lorna Clarke, Director of Music at the BBC, also expressed her enthusiasm for the sale, highlighting Maida Vale Studios’ pivotal role in the BBC’s history and its cultural significance. Clarke emphasized the positive outcome of the sale, which not only secures a thriving future for music creation but also generates job opportunities and an educational platform.

The sale of Maida Vale Studios follows the BBC’s previously announced plans to relocate its music studios and performing groups to a purpose-built recording and studio facility in Stratford’s East Bank, set to open in late 2025. The new studios will feature tailored spaces designed to accommodate prominent musical acts and ensembles, as well as house the world’s largest sheet music collection. The forthcoming venue will host various music sessions, including Radio 1’s Live Lounge and BBC Proms rehearsals, inviting the public to participate in these musical experiences.