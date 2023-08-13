Hawaii Wildfires Claim 89 Lives, Becoming Deadliest US Wildfire in Over a Century

Tragedy has struck Hawaii as the death toll from the devastating wildfires has climbed to 89, marking it as the deadliest wildfire incident in the United States in over a century. The catastrophic blaze has caused extensive destruction and upheaval, leading to a grim milestone in the nation’s history.

The scale of the destruction has come into sharper focus as search teams, accompanied by cadaver dogs, meticulously combed through the wreckage of Lahaina, a once-thriving historic resort town. The fast-moving inferno, which ignited on Tuesday, left the town levelled, leaving behind a trail of obliterated buildings and melted cars.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the estimated cost to rebuild Lahaina stands at a staggering $5.5 billion (€4.5 billion). Over 2,200 structures have been either damaged or destroyed, and more than 2,100 acres have been consumed by the blaze.

Despite ongoing efforts, Governor Josh Green announced that the death toll is expected to rise further as search operations continue to uncover more bodies in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Questions surrounding the state’s emergency notification systems have been raised by residents who wonder whether more could have been done to warn people before the flames engulfed their homes. Some residents were left with no choice but to wade into the Pacific Ocean in a desperate attempt to escape the advancing blaze.

Sirens that are strategically positioned around the island to alert people about impending natural disasters failed to sound, while widespread power and cellular outages hindered other forms of alerts.

In response, the state’s attorney general, Anne Lopez, announced the initiation of a review to assess decision-making both before and during the fire. Governor Green has also authorized a review of the emergency response.

The convergence of factors including communication network failures, powerful offshore hurricane winds, and a separate wildfire occurring miles away, has created a nightmarish scenario for local officials. This combination made real-time coordination with emergency management agencies, which typically issue warnings and evacuation orders, nearly impossible.

This grim event has officially become Hawaii’s most disastrous natural occurrence, surpassing the 1960 tsunami that claimed 61 lives. The death toll has now exceeded the casualties of the 2018 fire in Paradise, California, which resulted in 85 deaths. The current toll represents the highest wildfire-related death count since 1918.