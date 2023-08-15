Weather

Health Group Calls for Removal of Child-Appealing Packaging from Sugary Breakfast Foods

A health advocacy group, Action on Sugar, has issued a warning that morning cereals and yoghurts containing high levels of sugar should have any packaging that appeals to children removed. The group asserts that brands should eliminate attractive packaging from products that have been graded as high or medium in terms of sugar, salt, and saturated fats by the Department for Health.

The call for packaging changes follows the release of new findings by Action on Sugar, based at Queen Mary University in London. The group conducted a study that compared sugar levels in popular cereals and yoghurts.

The study revealed that a significant portion of these products contains excessive sugar content for young children. Specifically, 47% of cereals and 65% of yoghurts were found to contain a third of the maximum recommended sugar intake for four to six-year-olds.

Among the brands examined, products by Lidl, Aldi, and Nestle exhibited the highest average sugar levels. The packaging of these products included features such as cartoon characters, animations, and vibrant colours, which are known to attract children’s attention.

Lidl, responding to consumer concerns, had previously announced its decision in 2020 to remove cartoon characters from its own-brand cereal packaging in the UK.

Despite some progress in reducing sugar content in breakfast cereals and yoghurts, with respective drops of 14.9% and 13.5% between 2015 and 2020, the UK Government’s Sugar Reduction Programme had set a target of 20% reduction within the same timeframe.

Dr. Kawther Hashem, Campaign Lead at Action on Sugar, highlighted the discrepancy between reduced sugar levels and child-appealing packaging. She emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue due to the increasing number of under-18s facing weight-related health problems and tooth decay being a leading cause of child hospitalization.

Dr. Hashem stated, “Given the soaring numbers of under-18s suffering weight-related health problems and tooth decay being the leading cause of child hospitalisation, now is the time for companies to be forced to remove child-appealing packaging from products that are misleading parents and making our children unhealthy and sick.”

Lifestyle

LOCAL NEWS

