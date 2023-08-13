Health Secretary Open to Patients from Devolved Nations Seeking Treatment in England

Amid soaring waiting lists, Health Secretary Steve Barclay has expressed a willingness to entertain requests for patients from devolved nations to receive treatment within the NHS in England. The Department of Health has extended an invitation to Michael Matheson, the Scottish Health Minister, and Eluned Morgan, the Welsh Health Minister, for discussions on potential cross-border collaboration and lessons that can be learned from differing approaches to healthcare.

Barclay has indicated a consideration for appeals from individuals enduring extended waiting periods in Scotland and Wales, suggesting that they could potentially receive treatment from either the NHS or independent providers in England.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) released a statement highlighting substantial variations in NHS waiting times across the four UK nations. The DHSC emphasised that in Wales, over 73,000 patients are waiting more than 77 weeks for treatment, while in Scotland, at least 21,600 individuals are waiting over 78 weeks for various appointments. In contrast, England has virtually eliminated waiting times for patients beyond 78 weeks.

Steve Barclay expressed his intent to foster collaboration between the nations in order to share best practices, enhance transparency, and ensure greater accountability for patients. He emphasised that this cooperation could help achieve one of the government’s top priorities: reducing waiting lists and expediting patient care.

In response, Michael Matheson cited England’s escalating waiting lists and ongoing strikes as indications of challenges faced by the NHS south of the border. He criticised the UK government for involving itself in devolved matters and recommended that the focus should instead be on addressing issues within the English health service.

A Welsh Government spokesperson pointed out that Wales includes more referrals in its waiting time statistics compared to England, while also highlighting consistent improvements in reducing long waiting times over the past year.

Wes Streeting, Shadow Health Secretary, criticised the Conservatives for offering advice on healthcare matters, likening it to them providing guidance on mortgage costs. He accused the Tories of undermining the NHS and causing significant strikes, calling for a change in leadership to address the issues faced by the healthcare system.