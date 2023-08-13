Weather

Help Find Missing Man in Dartford | Urgent Appeal

Help Find Missing Man in Dartford | Urgent Appeal
uknip247

Officers looking for a missing man in Dartford are appealing for the public’s help.

Ben Exeter was last seen near to Princes Road at around 8.30pm on Saturday 12 August 2023.

The 45-year-old has brown hair and was last seen wearing striped Adidas tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a plain dark blue t-shirt.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call Kent Police on 999, quoting 12-1490.

News for Kent

