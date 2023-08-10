HGV Overturns Near Darenth Interchange on M25, Prompting Emergency Response

In a mid-morning incident today, an HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) overturned near Junction 2 for Darenth Interchange on the M25 motorway. The occurrence led to a rapid and coordinated response from various emergency services, including the Kent Fire and Rescue Service, Kent Police, National Highways traffic officers, the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), and the SECamb Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

The incident, which took place on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, required the presence of three fire engines and the technical rescue unit. Reports indicate that hydraulic equipment was employed by the fire crews to safely release the driver, who was trapped within the overturned vehicle. The driver was subsequently handed over to SECAmb paramedics for medical evaluation and care.

Kent Police were also on the scene to manage the situation and assist with any necessary road closures or diversions that may have been needed to ensure the safety of motorists and emergency responders.

The incident caused disruptions in the vicinity, as traffic flow was likely affected due to the nature of the incident and the subsequent emergency response efforts. However, the prompt response and collaboration among the various emergency services helped mitigate potential risks and ensure the safety of all individuals involved.

As the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the HGV overturns continues, authorities urge motorists to exercise caution while navigating the area and to stay updated on any advisories provided by relevant agencies.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges that can arise on the roadways and the importance of the swift and coordinated efforts of emergency responders to ensure the safety and well-being of all those involved.