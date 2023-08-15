Holly Willoughby Excluded from National Television Awards Nomination List Amidst Phillip Schofield Scandal

Holly Willoughby, the popular television presenter, has been notably absent from the TV presenter category for the upcoming National Television Awards. This decision comes in the aftermath of her co-star Phillip Schofield’s affair scandal, which led to his resignation from ITV earlier this year.

Phillip Schofield, 61, admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague on the show “This Morning.” The revelation prompted his resignation from ITV and his departure from talent agency YMU.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were initially longlisted for the best TV presenter award at the National Television Awards. However, only Martin Lewis and Alison Hammond from “This Morning” were included in the final shortlist for the category.

Despite the scandal, “This Morning” has secured a nomination for the best daytime show at the awards. Holly Willoughby, who co-hosted the show with Phillip Schofield since 2009, continued her role alongside various co-presenters. However, reports of alleged toxicity and bullying behind the scenes have prompted calls from MPs for ITV to address these issues.

The National Television Awards, which honour excellence in British television, will see “This Morning” defending its title in the daytime category against strong contenders like “The Chase,” “Loose Women,” and “The Repair Shop.”

The awards will also feature several other categories, recognizing outstanding performances, dramas, entertainment shows, and more. The winners will be announced at the ceremony, which is set to be hosted by Joel Dommett at The O2 on September 5th.

Holly Willoughby’s exclusion from the nomination list has stirred discussions about the impact of personal controversies on public recognition and accolades within the entertainment industry.