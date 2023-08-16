Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Iceland Foods Issues Recall for Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin Due to Listeria Contamination

Iceland Foods Issues Recall for Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin Due to Listeria Contamination
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Iceland Foods has initiated a recall for its Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin product after it was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacterium. The recall comes in response to the potential health risks posed by consuming the product, and customers are being urged to take immediate action.

The affected product, Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin, comes in a pack size of 400g and carries a best-before date of 02 May 2024. Listeria monocytogenes contamination in food can lead to illness if ingested. Symptoms caused by this organism can resemble those of the flu, including high temperature, muscle aches or pain, chills, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Certain individuals are particularly vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, infants less than one month old, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

To address the issue, Iceland Foods has undertaken a recall of the Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin product. Point-of-sale notices have been issued to customers, explaining the reasons behind the recall and providing guidance on what to do if they have purchased the product.

Consumers who have bought the affected product are advised not to consume it. Instead, they are encouraged to return it to the store from which it was purchased for a full refund, regardless of whether they have a receipt or not. Iceland customer care can also be contacted for more information at 0800 328 0800.

Posted in

Lifestyle

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect Following Homophobic Attack in Clapham

BREAKING

British Museum Staff Member Dismissed Amidst Investigation into Missing and Damaged Artefacts

BREAKING

Iceland Foods Issues Recall for Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin Due to Listeria Contamination

BREAKING

Detectives have issued images of a man as part of their enquiries into a fire in Folkestone

BREAKING

Arrest Made in Connection with Freedom of Information Data Breach Investigation

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Iceland Foods Issues Recall for Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin Due to Listeria Contamination

BREAKING

TikTok “Challenge” Raises Alarming Concerns as Teens Overdose on Paracetamol

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Wilko Buyers Given Deadline to Save Shops as Administration Looms

BREAKING

Major UK Supermarkets Are Hiring: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.