Iceland Foods Issues Recall for Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin Due to Listeria Contamination

Iceland Foods has initiated a recall for its Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin product after it was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacterium. The recall comes in response to the potential health risks posed by consuming the product, and customers are being urged to take immediate action.

The affected product, Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin, comes in a pack size of 400g and carries a best-before date of 02 May 2024. Listeria monocytogenes contamination in food can lead to illness if ingested. Symptoms caused by this organism can resemble those of the flu, including high temperature, muscle aches or pain, chills, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Certain individuals are particularly vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, infants less than one month old, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

To address the issue, Iceland Foods has undertaken a recall of the Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin product. Point-of-sale notices have been issued to customers, explaining the reasons behind the recall and providing guidance on what to do if they have purchased the product.

Consumers who have bought the affected product are advised not to consume it. Instead, they are encouraged to return it to the store from which it was purchased for a full refund, regardless of whether they have a receipt or not. Iceland customer care can also be contacted for more information at 0800 328 0800.