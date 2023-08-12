Weather

Information is being sought to help locate a missing man from Ashford

Ashley Close was last seen at around 11.30am on Friday 11 August 2023 in the Brockman’s Lane area of Ashford town.

The 43-year-old is described as being of medium build with short dark hair. He is believed to be wearing a green and multi-coloured t-shirt, beige shorts, and possibly trainers.

He has access to a black Nissan van.

Anyone who has seen Ashley or knows of his whereabouts should call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 11-0535.

