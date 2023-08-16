Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Information is sought to help find a woman reported missing from Strood

Information is sought to help find a woman reported missing from Strood
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Stella Toner, 55, was last spoken to at around 1.15pm on Monday 14 August 2023.

She is described as white, slim with blonde hair and approximately five feet three inches.

It is not known what Stella was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Stella may have travelled to Rochester and officers are investigating a potential sighting of her at around 5.15pm on the same day in the area of The Esplanade.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 15-0378.

Posted in

missingNews for Kent

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect Following Homophobic Attack in Clapham

BREAKING

British Museum Staff Member Dismissed Amidst Investigation into Missing and Damaged Artefacts

BREAKING

Iceland Foods Issues Recall for Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin Due to Listeria Contamination

BREAKING

Detectives have issued images of a man as part of their enquiries into a fire in Folkestone

BREAKING

Arrest Made in Connection with Freedom of Information Data Breach Investigation

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Iceland Foods Issues Recall for Cathedral City Cheese & Ham Gratin Due to Listeria Contamination

BREAKING

TikTok “Challenge” Raises Alarming Concerns as Teens Overdose on Paracetamol

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Wilko Buyers Given Deadline to Save Shops as Administration Looms

BREAKING

Major UK Supermarkets Are Hiring: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.