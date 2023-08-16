Information is sought to help find a woman reported missing from Strood

Stella Toner, 55, was last spoken to at around 1.15pm on Monday 14 August 2023.

She is described as white, slim with blonde hair and approximately five feet three inches.

It is not known what Stella was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Stella may have travelled to Rochester and officers are investigating a potential sighting of her at around 5.15pm on the same day in the area of The Esplanade.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 15-0378.