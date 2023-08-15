Intensive Search Operation Concludes After 5 Hours in Cuckmere Haven and Seaford Head Regions

An intense search operation was launched last night in the Cuckmere Haven and Seaford Head regions after receiving reports of a missing person. The Birling Gap Coastguard team collaborated with the Newhaven Coastguard team to scour the area, with additional support from Sussex Police units and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.

The joint effort aimed to swiftly locate the missing individual, leading to a sense of urgency and determination among the teams involved. The NPAS helicopter’s aerial capabilities provided crucial support to the ground search, enhancing the chances of a successful outcome.

After a dedicated and rigorous search effort lasting a strenuous 5 hours, the teams involved were ultimately stood down in the early hours of this morning. Despite their exhaustive efforts, no further information regarding the missing person or the circumstances surrounding their disappearance has been released at this time.

The operation demonstrated the coordinated efforts of emergency response teams in the region, showcasing their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. As investigations continue, authorities may release additional updates regarding the situation.