Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Intensive Search Operation Concludes After 5 Hours in Cuckmere Haven and Seaford Head Regions

Intensive Search Operation Concludes After 5 Hours in Cuckmere Haven and Seaford Head Regions
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

An intense search operation was launched last night in the Cuckmere Haven and Seaford Head regions after receiving reports of a missing person. The Birling Gap Coastguard team collaborated with the Newhaven Coastguard team to scour the area, with additional support from Sussex Police units and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.

The joint effort aimed to swiftly locate the missing individual, leading to a sense of urgency and determination among the teams involved. The NPAS helicopter’s aerial capabilities provided crucial support to the ground search, enhancing the chances of a successful outcome.

After a dedicated and rigorous search effort lasting a strenuous 5 hours, the teams involved were ultimately stood down in the early hours of this morning. Despite their exhaustive efforts, no further information regarding the missing person or the circumstances surrounding their disappearance has been released at this time.

The operation demonstrated the coordinated efforts of emergency response teams in the region, showcasing their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. As investigations continue, authorities may release additional updates regarding the situation.

Posted in

News for Sussex

Sign up to FREE email alerts from

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Five Arrested on Suspicion of Official Secrets Act Violations

BREAKING

Six Former Metropolitan Police Officers Charged Following WhatsApp Messages Investigation

BREAKING

Worker Fatally Injured at Everton’s New Stadium Construction Site Identified

BREAKING

Police Appeal for Footage in British Museum Stabbing Investigation

BREAKING

Moscow Launches Air Attack on Western Ukraine, Prompting Casualties and Damage

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Critically Acclaimed Series “Phoenix Rise” Returns for Third and Fourth Series Filming in the West Midlands

BREAKING

Wilko Buyers Given Deadline to Save Shops as Administration Looms

BREAKING

Major UK Supermarkets Are Hiring: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s

BREAKING

Millions of Animals Pass Through Heathrow Airport Annually, Including Snakes, Horses, and Frogs

BREAKING

Award-Winning Coach Mentors Love Island Winner in New Business Venture UBS Agrees to Pay $1.4 Billion

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.