Internal Investigation Launched After Video Shows Kenosha Officer Punching Black Man in Mistaken Identity Case

The Kenosha Police Department is facing yet another internal investigation after a video surfaced on social media, depicting an officer punching a Black man who was mistakenly believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash. The incident has ignited concerns about police actions in the southeastern Wisconsin city, which has previously grappled with issues of racial injustice.

The incident occurred on July 20, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week. Witnesses reported seeing two Black men and a Black woman fleeing toward an Applebee’s restaurant after the hit-and-run crash. An employee at the restaurant alerted officers about individuals who were deemed “suspicious” and potentially linked to the crash. Among those approached by the officers was a Black man holding a baby.

The video captures a distressing scene as officers attempted to take the baby from the man and apprehend him. Despite his pleas of innocence and requests to be released, the man was thrown to the ground, and one of the officers can be seen punching him while ordering him to comply. It was later revealed that the man was not responsible for the hit-and-run crash.

The Kenosha Police Department has not immediately responded to inquiries regarding the race of the officer involved in the incident. The incident has stirred memories of the 2020 turmoil in Kenosha, when Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, during a domestic disturbance. The shooting sparked days of protests and unrest.

Tanya McLean, the Executive Director of Leaders of Kenosha, a nonprofit advocating for transformative and restorative justice, expressed concerns during a news conference. She emphasized the need for officers to act as voices of reason and to ensure that individuals are not harmed, especially when engaged in mundane activities like having a meal with their families.

McLean likened the recent incident to the past shooting of Jacob Blake, suggesting that both instances were characterised by officers acting out of fear. She called for accountability and transparency, urging that the officers involved in the Applebee’s incident face charges.

The incident once again raises questions about police conduct, racial profiling, and the need for reform. As Kenosha grapples with the aftermath of this incident, community leaders, activists, and concerned citizens advocate for justice, transparency, and an end to systemic issues that disproportionately impact minority communities.

International News

