INTERPOL Successfully Concludes Operation Narsil Targeting Online Child Sexual Abuse Networks

uknip247

A two-year global operation led by INTERPOL, codenamed Operation Narsil, has successfully concluded with the aim of bringing to justice criminals who operate networks of child sexual abuse websites. The operation, which ran from December 2021 to July 2023, also focused on dismantling the finance mechanisms used by these website administrators for their online advertising campaigns.

Operation Narsil targeted individuals involved in running websites that generated profits through advertising revenue from child sexual abuse content. The initiative relied on INTERPOL’s Worst of List (IWOL), a watchlist of websites containing extreme child abuse material. Law enforcement agencies from 195 INTERPOL member countries collaborated during the operation.

Throughout the two-year operation, these agencies shared targeted intelligence, identified suspects, and coordinated arrests related to the management of these websites. INTERPOL’s global reach and alliance of police forces played a crucial role in tracking down criminals across international borders.

The operation aimed to disrupt these networks and reduce the availability of online child abuse material, ultimately preventing the re-victimisation of abused children. Law enforcement officials emphasised that every click on these images represents participation in a crime scene.

Jürgen Stock, INTERPOL Secretary General, stated, “Operation Narsil sends a strong message to the criminals making money from these websites that INTERPOL… knows where they are, what they are doing, and how to find them.” He highlighted the importance of holding those responsible accountable in a court of law.

The operation had global implications and resulted in numerous arrests and successful outcomes. One case involved the arrest of a brother and sister duo in Argentina, both in their early thirties. Digital clues from IWOL and intelligence provided by the global police community led investigators to the suspects. The individuals were found to have operated websites featuring child sexual abuse content and associated advertising campaigns for over a decade.

Operation Narsil marked one of the first instances where INTERPOL focused on identifying, locating, and arresting individuals who benefit from advertising revenues from websites featuring child sexual abuse material. The operation involved investigations triggered by law enforcement agencies from numerous countries, demonstrating the necessity of international cooperation in tackling such global crimes.

The success of Operation Narsil reflects INTERPOL’s commitment to combating online child exploitation and abuse. The organization has been monitoring websites disseminating child sexual abuse imagery for over 13 years and has collaborated with law enforcement partners worldwide to seize more than 20,000 domains associated with such activities.

International News

