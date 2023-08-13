Investigation Launched After Fatal Incident in Altrincham: 18-Year-Old Arrested

Greater Manchester Police have initiated an investigation and taken an 18-year-old man into custody on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, following the tragic passing of another 18-year-old man due to serious injuries sustained on Saturday morning.

At approximately 05.00 BST police officers on patrol discovered a young man with severe injuries on Booth Road in Altrincham. Despite the immediate response of emergency services and their diligent efforts, the 18-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and tragically lost his life at the scene.

Initial inquiries revealed a sequence of events that led to the fatal incident. The victim had climbed onto the bonnet of a grey Ford Ka vehicle. While on the bonnet, the vehicle, driven by an as yet unidentified individual, proceeded across the junction of Dunham Road onto Booth Road. Tragically, the victim fell from the bonnet during this journey, resulting in fatal injuries.

Distressingly, the driver of the Ford Ka did not remain at the scene following the incident.

Authorities are now making an appeal to the public for any information that could assist in their ongoing investigation. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is particularly interested in hearing from individuals who may possess relevant footage, including but not limited to CCTV footage, mobile phone recordings, or dashcam footage.

Reports or information can be submitted by calling 0161 856 4741 and referencing log 627 of 12/08/2023. Alternatively, individuals can use the LiveChat function on the GMP’s official website (www.gmp.police.uk) to provide information.

For those who wish to contribute information anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted at 0800 555 111.