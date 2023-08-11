Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Investigation Underway After Shooting Incident on Stoke Newington High Street

Investigation Underway After Shooting Incident on Stoke Newington High Street
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A swift and comprehensive investigation is in progress following a shooting incident that occurred on Stoke Newington High Street shortly after 3pm today. Police have swiftly responded to the incident, and they are working diligently to ascertain the responsible parties.

At this stage, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. A designated scene has been established, and its presence may affect the travel plans of individuals in the vicinity. Authorities are urging the public to remain patient and cooperative while the investigation unfolds.

The incident has understandably raised significant concern among residents and the broader community. Hackney Police are committed to keeping the public informed and will provide updates on the progress of the investigation as soon as new information becomes available.

Officers are dedicated to identifying those responsible for the shooting and bringing them to justice. The safety and security of the local community remain a top priority, and law enforcement agencies are working collaboratively to address the situation swiftly.

As this is a developing situation, further details will be communicated to the public in a timely manner. Local residents and witnesses are encouraged to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation by providing any relevant information that could assist the authorities in their efforts to resolve the incident.

Stoke Newington High Street remains an active investigation site, and law enforcement officers are present to ensure the integrity of the scene. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in such cases.

The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing commitment of law enforcement agencies to maintaining public safety and order. As the investigation progresses, the public is advised to follow official channels for updates and to avoid speculations or rumours that could hinder the investigative process.

Any individuals with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact local authorities or the appropriate law enforcement channels to provide their assistance.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Met Police on 101 quoting CAD4206/11AUG or contact
Crimestoppers.

Posted in

crimeNews for London

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

House Fire in Gillingham Prompted Quick Response by Firefighters

BREAKING

Dartford Crossing Dart Charge Payment Deadline Approaching

BREAKING

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Uxbridge

BREAKING

Emergency at Shrewsbury Flower Show: Park Evacuated, Firework Display Cancelled

BREAKING

Investigation Underway After Shooting Incident on Stoke Newington High Street

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.