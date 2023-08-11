Investigation Underway After Shooting Incident on Stoke Newington High Street

A swift and comprehensive investigation is in progress following a shooting incident that occurred on Stoke Newington High Street shortly after 3pm today. Police have swiftly responded to the incident, and they are working diligently to ascertain the responsible parties.

At this stage, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. A designated scene has been established, and its presence may affect the travel plans of individuals in the vicinity. Authorities are urging the public to remain patient and cooperative while the investigation unfolds.

The incident has understandably raised significant concern among residents and the broader community. Hackney Police are committed to keeping the public informed and will provide updates on the progress of the investigation as soon as new information becomes available.

Officers are dedicated to identifying those responsible for the shooting and bringing them to justice. The safety and security of the local community remain a top priority, and law enforcement agencies are working collaboratively to address the situation swiftly.

As this is a developing situation, further details will be communicated to the public in a timely manner. Local residents and witnesses are encouraged to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation by providing any relevant information that could assist the authorities in their efforts to resolve the incident.

Stoke Newington High Street remains an active investigation site, and law enforcement officers are present to ensure the integrity of the scene. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in such cases.

The incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing commitment of law enforcement agencies to maintaining public safety and order. As the investigation progresses, the public is advised to follow official channels for updates and to avoid speculations or rumours that could hinder the investigative process.

Any individuals with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact local authorities or the appropriate law enforcement channels to provide their assistance.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Met Police on 101 quoting CAD4206/11AUG or contact

Crimestoppers.