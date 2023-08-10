Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Investigation Underway Following Fatal Collision in Redbridge

Investigation Underway Following Fatal Collision in Redbridge
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Police in London are conducting an ongoing investigation into a tragic collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Redbridge. The incident occurred on Monday, August 7, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Police were alerted to the collision at approximately 4.30pm on Monday, when a lorry and a pedestrian were involved in the incident along Goodmayes Road, Ilford. Officers, along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, swiftly arrived at the scene to provide aid.

Despite the best efforts of the responders, the pedestrian, a 45-year-old man, suffered critical injuries and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away while undergoing medical treatment. The victim’s next of kin have been notified of the heartbreaking loss.

The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident

Enquiries are ongoing as authorities work diligently to piece together the circumstances surrounding the collision. The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant dash cam footage to come forward and assist in the investigation. Individuals with pertinent information are urged to contact the police via the non-emergency line at 101, referencing CAD 5180/7Aug.

Posted in

News for London

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Appeal for Witnesses and Footage in Attempted Murder Case in North Berwick

BREAKING

Investigation Underway Following Fatal Collision in Redbridge

BREAKING

Appeal for Information After Teenage Boy Stabbed in Newton-le-Willows

BREAKING

Electoral Commission Reveals “Complex Cyber-Attack” on Systems: Data Access and Security Breach

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

BREAKINGDARTFORD

Understanding the Dartford Crossing Charge: Payment, Exemptions, and Impact

BREAKINGTiktok

TikTok Mum Shares Budget-Friendly Aldi Recipes, Offering £1 Meals for Families

BREAKINGEastEnders

Shona McGarty Announces Departure from EastEnders After 15-Year Run

BREAKINGEastEnders

Beloved BBC Three Comedy “Bad Education” Returns for Fifth Series with New Adventures

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.