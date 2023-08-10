Investigation Underway Following Fatal Collision in Redbridge

Police in London are conducting an ongoing investigation into a tragic collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Redbridge. The incident occurred on Monday, August 7, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Police were alerted to the collision at approximately 4.30pm on Monday, when a lorry and a pedestrian were involved in the incident along Goodmayes Road, Ilford. Officers, along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, swiftly arrived at the scene to provide aid.

Despite the best efforts of the responders, the pedestrian, a 45-year-old man, suffered critical injuries and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away while undergoing medical treatment. The victim’s next of kin have been notified of the heartbreaking loss.

The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident

Enquiries are ongoing as authorities work diligently to piece together the circumstances surrounding the collision. The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant dash cam footage to come forward and assist in the investigation. Individuals with pertinent information are urged to contact the police via the non-emergency line at 101, referencing CAD 5180/7Aug.