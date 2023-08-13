Jordan’s King Approves Controversial Cybercrime Bill Amid Concerns Over Freedom of Expression

Amidst concerns voiced by opposition lawmakers and human rights organisations, King Abdullah II of Jordan has given his approval to a new cybercrime bill aimed at curbing online speech perceived as detrimental to national unity. The bill, which has sparked intense debate, is set to become law after receiving royal assent on Saturday. It is expected to take effect within a month of being published in the state newspaper Al-Rai, scheduled for Sunday.

This legislation introduces stringent measures to address certain online posts, making them subject to imprisonment and fines. Targeted content includes posts perceived as promoting or inciting immorality, showing disrespect for religion, and undermining national unity. Moreover, the bill addresses the publication of names or images of police officers online and bans specific methods of maintaining online anonymity.

Last Tuesday, the Senate passed the bill with amendments, enabling judges to opt between imposing prison sentences and fines instead of combining both penalties. The lower house of parliament had approved the bill the previous month.

Prior to the parliamentary vote, a coalition of 14 rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, released a joint statement categorizing the law as “draconian.” They raised concerns over vague provisions, asserting that such ambiguity could empower the executive branch to penalise individuals exercising their freedom of expression, potentially leading judges to convict citizens in most cases.

The United States, a key ally and the largest donor to Jordan, has also criticized the law. This development marks the latest in a series of moves targeting online speech within the kingdom, including instances of social media blackouts. In December, Jordan blocked access to the TikTok app following the circulation of live videos depicting worker protests.

Human Rights Watch emphasised in a 2022 report that the authorities in Jordan are increasingly focusing on protesters and journalists, forming what they term a “systematic campaign” to suppress peaceful opposition and stifle critical voices. As the controversial cybercrime bill takes effect, its implications for freedom of expression and the broader democratic landscape in Jordan continue to provoke significant debate both domestically and internationally.