Kent Police continues to appeal for help locating a man who went missing near Lower Stoke three weeks ago

Liam Graham, 22, was last seen just before 1am in Stoke Road, between Lower Stoke and Hoo on Saturday 22 July 2023.

Liam is described as being white and of a medium build, with short hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing dark shorts and a blue top.

Chief Inspector Trevor Jenner from Kent Police said:

‘Over the last three weeks, officers have searched relentlessly for Liam. They have carried out house-to-house enquiries and thorough CCTV reviews. Specialist officers have undertaken searches in numerous locations, assisted by drones, police helicopters, the dog unit, and the search and marine unit. Volunteers from the local community have also assisted in the search for Liam and I would like to thank them for their efforts.

‘We are yet to locate him and are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. As we approach the three-week anniversary of his disappearance, we continue to request public support in locating Liam. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 23-0247.’

A dedicated Family Liaison Officer is working with Liam’s family.

The family issued the following message:

‘Liam if you’re seeing this, please come home. We need to know you’re safe. Your family and friends have been searching every single day to find you. We won’t stop until we know you’re okay. We all love you very much, and our hearts are breaking not knowing if you’re okay. So once again, Liam please come home. Mum says, “I just want you home.”’