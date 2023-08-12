Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Kent Police continues to appeal for help locating a man who went missing near Lower Stoke three weeks ago

Kent Police continues to appeal for help locating a man who went missing near Lower Stoke three weeks ago
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Liam Graham, 22, was last seen just before 1am in Stoke Road, between Lower Stoke and Hoo on Saturday 22 July 2023.

Liam is described as being white and of a medium build, with short hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing dark shorts and a blue top.

Chief Inspector Trevor Jenner from Kent Police said:

‘Over the last three weeks, officers have searched relentlessly for Liam. They have carried out house-to-house enquiries and thorough CCTV reviews. Specialist officers have undertaken searches in numerous locations, assisted by drones, police helicopters, the dog unit, and the search and marine unit. Volunteers from the local community have also assisted in the search for Liam and I would like to thank them for their efforts.

‘We are yet to locate him and are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. As we approach the three-week anniversary of his disappearance, we continue to request public support in locating Liam. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 23-0247.’

A dedicated Family Liaison Officer is working with Liam’s family.

The family issued the following message:

‘Liam if you’re seeing this, please come home. We need to know you’re safe. Your family and friends have been searching every single day to find you. We won’t stop until we know you’re okay. We all love you very much, and our hearts are breaking not knowing if you’re okay. So once again, Liam please come home. Mum says, “I just want you home.”’

Posted in

missingNews for Kent

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Predatory Man Sentenced to 11 Years and 8 Months for Targeting Young Teenage Girls

BREAKING

Dublin Mother Accused of Brutal Assault and Robbery of Unconscious US Tourist Faces Trial

BREAKING

Greek Justice Initiates Interviews of Suspects Following Fatal Stabbing of Football Fan

BREAKING

A man was caught hiding in a loft with a JD Sports bag containing cannabis and cash when he tried to evade arrest

BREAKING

Kent Police continues to appeal for help locating a man who went missing near Lower Stoke three weeks ago

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Strictly Star Adam Thomas Opens Up About Chronic Illness Diagnosis

BREAKING

Unbranded Carbon Monoxide Alarms Sold Online Fail Safety Tests, Which? Investigation Reveals

BREAKING

Annabel Croft and Nigel Harman Join Star-Studded Lineup for Strictly Come Dancing’s New Series

BREAKING

Wilko’s Insolvency, Halifax Mortgage Rate Reductions, Entain’s Bribery Probe, and Champagne Market Growth

BREAKING

“The Tower.” Returns to ITV For a Third Season

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.