Kent Police is appealing for information to locate a missing teenage girl from Tunbridge Wells

Kent Police is appealing for information to locate a missing teenage girl from Tunbridge Wells
Mia Malherbe, aged 15, was last seen in the Southborough area at around 3pm on Thursday 10 August 2023.

She is described as being around five feet and eight inches tall, of slim build and with long straight blonde hair. When she went missing, Mia was wearing a pink vest top and jean shorts. She was also carrying a black bag.

Anyone who sees Mia or knows where she is should call 999 quoting reference 10-0855.

LOCAL NEWS

