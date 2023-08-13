Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Kent Police Probe Fatal Collison in Romney Marsh

An investigation is under way after a man was found dead in Brent
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision near Snargate, Romney Marsh.

Kent Police was called at 1.05am on Sunday 13 August 2023, to the incident near Ham Mill Lane.

A blue Daihatsu Terios SX was travelling in the area, when it came to a stop in a ditch along the side of the road.

Patrols and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the driver, a 20-year old man, was confirmed deceased. His next of kin have been made aware.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries and are also urging witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

If you have information which can assist the investigation, call the SCIU appeals line on 01622 798538, quoting reference SM/HG/085/23. You can also email [email protected]

CCTV and dashcam footage can submitted via our public portal here.

Posted in

News for Kent

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

UK Braces for Heavy Rain Before Soaring Temperatures of 30°C Next Week

BREAKING

Kent Police Probe Fatal Collison in Romney Marsh

BREAKING

Tragic Fatal Road Crash Claims Life of Motorcyclist on A89

BREAKING

Charges Laid in Tragic Doncaster Murder Case: Victim Identified as Kelli Bothwell

BREAKING

Murder Charge Filed in Fuad Saman Death Case: Suspect Identified

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

BREAKING

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

BREAKING

Peter Andre Shares Views on Daughter’s Boyfriend Joining Family Holidays

BREAKING

Barbie” Movie Reigns Supreme at North American Box Office, Surpassing $502.6 Million

BREAKING

New Comedy Series “Dinosaur” Begins Filming as Casting Unveiled by Two Brothers Pictures, the Creative Force Behind Hit Shows

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.