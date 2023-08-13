Kent Police Probe Fatal Collison in Romney Marsh

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision near Snargate, Romney Marsh.

Kent Police was called at 1.05am on Sunday 13 August 2023, to the incident near Ham Mill Lane.

A blue Daihatsu Terios SX was travelling in the area, when it came to a stop in a ditch along the side of the road.

Patrols and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the driver, a 20-year old man, was confirmed deceased. His next of kin have been made aware.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries and are also urging witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

If you have information which can assist the investigation, call the SCIU appeals line on 01622 798538, quoting reference SM/HG/085/23. You can also email [email protected]

CCTV and dashcam footage can submitted via our public portal here.