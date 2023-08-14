Late Night Caravan Fire in Peacehaven Draws Firefighters’ Response

A late-night fire incident involving a caravan on the Highway in Peacehaven has prompted a swift response from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS). The incident is reported to have occurred around 11:00 PM, leading to the deployment of emergency personnel to control and extinguish the fire.

The ESFRS spokesperson released a statement detailing the response efforts: “At 22:52, we received reports of a fire on the Highway in Peacehaven. Four firefighting appliances were promptly dispatched to the scene, where firefighters utilized eight breathing apparatus, firefighting foam, and a hose reel jet to combat the blaze.”

The coordinated efforts of the firefighting team played a crucial role in containing the fire and preventing further damage. The fire was brought under control, and the scene was deemed safe for the community.

The incident required the dedicated efforts of the emergency response personnel, who worked diligently to ensure the safety of the area. After hours of coordinated work, the firefighting crews successfully concluded their operation and left the scene at approximately 1:50 AM.

The cause of the caravan fire is currently under investigation. Firefighters and authorities will be working to determine the origin and circumstances that led to the fire, as part of their ongoing commitment to ensure the safety and security of the community.

Residents and onlookers in Peacehaven are advised to stay vigilant and report any potential fire hazards or suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities. The ESFRS spokesperson urged residents to prioritize fire safety measures in their homes and properties, as proactive steps can contribute to preventing such incidents in the future.

As the investigation unfolds, local residents and the community await further updates from the authorities regarding the cause of the fire and any additional information that may shed light on the incident.

