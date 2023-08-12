Les Dennis Joins Star-Studded Lineup for New Series of Strictly Come Dancing

The anticipation for the upcoming season of the beloved entertainment phenomenon, Strictly Come Dancing, continues to rise as the fifteenth and final celebrity contestant has been officially confirmed. Renowned TV personality, actor, and entertainer Les Dennis will be gracing the glittering dance floor when the new series premieres this autumn on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Strictly Come Dancing, produced by BBC Studios, is known for its dazzling dance routines, glamorous costumes, and the thrill of watching celebrities stepping out of their comfort zones to showcase their dance moves. The show has become a staple in the British entertainment landscape, captivating audiences across the nation.

Les Dennis boasts a rich and varied career spanning over five decades. Widely recognized for his role as the host of Family Fortunes, which he helmed for an impressive 16 years, Dennis has made his mark in the world of showbiz. He embarked on his journey in entertainment by performing as a comedian on the Working Men’s Club circuit around his hometown of Liverpool. His breakthrough came through the TV talent show New Faces, leading to a partnership with the late Dustin Gee and appearances on The Laughter Show.

Dennis’s television repertoire includes notable roles in popular series such as Extras, Brookside, Death in Paradise, and Midsomer Murders. He also graced the cobbled streets of Coronation Street for two years. Beyond the small screen, his stage credits are equally impressive, featuring collaborations with esteemed institutions like the Royal Shakespeare Company and the English National Opera. He has also shone in theatrical productions including Hairspray, Legally Blonde The Musical, and 42nd Street.

Approaching his 70th birthday, Les Dennis expressed his enthusiasm for taking on the ultimate challenge of Strictly Come Dancing. “I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show,” he declared. “In my career I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone, and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”

The exciting news of Les Dennis’s participation in the upcoming series was unveiled on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Friday, 11 August. As fans eagerly anticipate the new season, the addition of Les Dennis promises to add another layer of excitement and entertainment to the dance competition that has captured the hearts of millions.