London Mayor Urges Councils to Allow ULEZ Warning Signs Amid Vandalism Concerns

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has appealed to three councils to prioritize public safety over politics and allow the installation of warning signs ahead of the upcoming expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). This request comes as concerns arise over the absence of signs warning drivers of their entry into the ULEZ, potentially leading to inadvertent violations.

Scheduled to be expanded on August 29th, the ULEZ will encompass the outer boroughs of London, imposing a daily charge of £12.50 on non-compliant vehicles. However, the mayor’s spokesperson expressed worry as Surrey, Kent, and Hertfordshire county councils have withheld permission for Transport for London (TfL) to erect these crucial signs.

The mayor’s spokesperson emphasized the councils’ duty to ensure that both residents and motorists are well-informed about significant changes that might affect them. The spokesperson stated, “The mayor is urging these three county councils to put their politics aside and do what’s best for their residents and drivers.”

Despite TfL’s offer to cover all expenses related to the installation and maintenance of the signs, some county councils, including Kent and Surrey, have cited the need for “mitigation” for local residents before allowing signage installation. Additionally, concerns have been raised regarding vandalism targeting some of the new signs and cameras, reflecting widespread opposition to the ULEZ expansion.

While Londoners can apply for grants of up to £2,000 to replace non-compliant vehicles, no such scheme exists for individuals residing outside the capital. Critics of the expansion, including Surrey County Council, argue that while the recent decision to expand the scrappage scheme might be a step forward, it does not address concerns beyond London’s borders.

With the expansion’s legal status confirmed by a High Court ruling in July, debates continue surrounding the ULEZ and its implications for drivers, councils, and the environment.