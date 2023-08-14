M20 Westbound Closed Following Serious Incident: Travel Alert

Motorists in Kent are advised to be aware of a significant disruption on the M20 Westbound due to a serious incident. The carriageway has been closed between Junction 3 (M26) and Junction 2 (near Wrotham) following a collision that occurred shortly after midnight.

Local authorities, including Kent Police, Kent Fire and Rescue, South East Coast Ambulance Services, and National Highways Traffic Officers, are currently on the scene working to manage the situation and ensure the safety of all individuals involved.

In light of the carriageway closure, road users are advised to anticipate delays and plan their journeys accordingly. A diversion route has been established to guide drivers around the affected area. Motorists are urged to follow the hollow square diversion symbol as indicated by road signs. The diversion route is as follows:

Exit the M20 at Junction 3 onto the M26 westbound. Continue along the M26 to Junction 2a. Exit the M26 at Junction 2a onto the A20, heading towards London. Re-join the M20 at Junction 2.

Travellers are reminded to allow extra time for their journeys if they expect to be impacted by the closure. It is advisable to plan routes in advance and consider alternative options if possible. In some cases, rerouting or delaying journeys might be necessary to navigate around the closure.

For more detailed information and real-time updates, travellers can visit the National Highways’ official website, www.trafficengland.com, or utilize travel apps. The regional Twitter feed will also provide relevant updates regarding the incident. Additionally, National Highways’ 24/7 contact centre can be reached at 0300 123 5000 for immediate information and assistance.

As the situation unfolds, authorities are working to manage the incident and ensure the safety of all road users. It is recommended that travellers remain vigilant, follow official guidance, and exercise patience during this disruption.