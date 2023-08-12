M26 Eastbound Closed Following Incident Involving Horse Box

Commuters faced unexpected delays today as a police-led incident involving a horse box forced the closure of the M26 eastbound between the M25 J5 / A21 near Sevenoaks and J2A.

Kent Police and Kent Fire and Rescue swiftly responded to the scene of the incident to manage the situation and ensure the safety of all individuals involved.

As a result of the closure, traffic on the affected stretch of the M26 is being diverted. Vehicles are rerouted to J3 of the M25, from where they proceed south on the M20 before rejoining the M26 at Wrotham.

Currently, delays of around 20 minutes above the usual travel time are being experienced by drivers, with a congestion of nearly 4 miles forming on the approach to the closed section.

For the latest incident updates and traffic information, commuters are advised to visit the National Highways’ official website at www.trafficengland.com or make use of their travel apps. Alternatively, real-time updates can be obtained through the regional Twitter feed @HighwaysSEAST. The 24/7 Customer Contact Centre is also available to provide immediate information at 03001235000.