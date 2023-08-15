Major UK Supermarkets Are Hiring: Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s

If you’re on the lookout for a new job opportunity, the major UK supermarkets have good news for you. Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s are currently in the process of recruiting new staff for various positions across their stores nationwide.

From store managers to delivery drivers, and from customer assistants to food preppers, there’s a diverse range of roles available for potential applicants.

Here’s a glimpse into the current hiring scene at these popular supermarkets:

Tesco Vacancies

Tesco has an array of job opportunities available across different parts of the UK. Whether you’re interested in a customer assistant role, a shift manager position, or a delivery driver vacancy, Tesco is looking to fill more than 3,000 roles as of the current date.

To explore these opportunities and to apply, visit the Tesco careers page.

Sainsbury’s Vacancies

Sainsbury’s, along with its subsidiary Argos, has 437 job opportunities waiting to be filled. These roles are spread across various parts of the UK and include positions such as store managers, nightshift workers, and customer assistants. To explore these roles and to apply, check out the Sainsbury’s careers page.

Lidl Vacancies

Lidl, the supermarket chain known for its competitive prices, is also on the lookout for new staff. With 619 jobs available nationwide, Lidl has roles for various positions waiting to be filled. To explore the full list of job opportunities and to apply, visit the Lidl careers page.

Aldi Vacancies

Aldi, the supermarket famous for its value-driven approach, has 100 store assistant roles currently open for applications. These roles are available at Aldi stores across the UK. The starting salary for the store assistant role ranges from £11.40 to £12.30 per hour. To explore these roles and to apply, visit the Aldi job site.

Asda Vacancies

Asda, a well-known supermarket chain, has more than 400 job opportunities available at the moment. These roles cover a range of positions, including customer assistants, security personnel, and delivery drivers. If you’re interested in joining the Asda team, visit the Asda careers page.

Morrisons Vacancies

Morrisons, a supermarket that’s been serving customers for years, currently has almost 1,300 vacancies up for grabs. These roles include customer assistants, store managers, engineers, and shift managers. To explore these opportunities and to apply, visit the Morrisons careers page.

Whether you’re looking for a new career path or a part-time job, these major supermarkets are offering a wide range of opportunities. Don’t miss out on the chance to join their teams and contribute to the essential services they provide to communities across the UK.