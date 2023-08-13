Weather

Man, 20, Charged with Murder After Fatal Street Stabbing in South-East London

Metropolitan Police Under Fire After Video Shows Arrest of Woman on Croydon Bus
Ismaiel Kallon, a 20-year-old resident of Kender Street, Lewisham, has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing incident that occurred in south-east London. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the charge on Friday.

Ismaiel Kallon is set to make an appearance in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday to face the murder charge.

The victim, Julian Ebanks-Ford, also 20 years old, was discovered with stab wounds on Kender Street at the junction with Queen’s Road, shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, August 4. Following the incident, he was immediately transported to a hospital in critical condition. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries later that same afternoon.

A post-mortem examination conducted on August 5 affirmed that Mr. Ebanks-Ford’s cause of death was a single stab wound.

The authorities swiftly initiated an investigation into the incident, leading to the arrest of two other individuals believed to be linked to the case. A 19-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of murder on August 5 and was subsequently released on bail. Additionally, a 19-year-old woman was apprehended on August 7 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder; however, she was later released without further action.

The incident has prompted a renewed focus on the issue of violent crime in urban areas, particularly the challenges posed by knife crime. The tragic loss of Julian Ebanks-Ford highlights the urgent need for community efforts and comprehensive measures to address the root causes of such violence.

As the investigation continues and the case progresses through the judicial process, the local community and authorities remain committed to seeking justice for the victim and ensuring the safety of the public.

News for London

