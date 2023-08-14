Man Apprehended in Connection with Reported Rape in Bournemouth

In a significant development, a man has been apprehended in connection with a reported rape that transpired in Bournemouth. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, August 11, 2023, prompted a prompt response from Dorset Police.

At precisely 4.40am on the aforementioned day, Dorset Police received a distressing report detailing a woman’s alleged rape by a man in the vicinity of Horseshoe Common. Officers immediately initiated an investigation into the matter to uncover the facts surrounding the incident.

As the investigation progressed, authorities issued a CCTV appeal on Saturday, August 12, 2023, seeking information about a man whom officers sought to question in connection to the case. The appeal aimed to elicit potential leads and assist the ongoing investigation.

Detective Inspector Nicky Jenkins, who heads Bournemouth’s Criminal Investigation Department, provided an update on the situation. She confirmed that following diligent inquiries, a 30-year-old local man was apprehended on suspicion of rape. Jenkins noted that the victim had been informed of this development and emphasised that she continues to receive support from dedicated officers.

In their pursuit of justice, Dorset Police urge individuals with any relevant information to come forward. The public is encouraged to share any details they possess by contacting Dorset Police through their official website, http://www.dorset.police.uk, or by dialing 101 and referencing occurrence number 55230126177.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers offers a platform for sharing tips. This can be done online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling the Freephone number 0800 555 111.