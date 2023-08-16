Man Arrested for Throwing Bricks and Gnome at Cars in Maidstone

A man has been arrested and charged after bricks and an ornamental gnome were thrown at cars parked in a street in Maidstone.

The items caused damage to vehicles in Chancery Lane, at around 7.15pm on Saturday 12 August 2023. At least two cars were struck, including a Vauxhall Corsa which was left with a smashed window.

Danny Reed was arrested later that evening and charged with two counts of criminal damage. He was also charged with breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order which was issued in April 2021, after enquires established he had entered a driveway of an address in the same road without permission of the homeowner.

Reed, 45, of London Road, Maidstone appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 August and pleaded guilty to all charges. He will be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 24 October and is subject to conditional bail.