Man Charged in Connection with Fatal Stabbing of 18-Year-Old in Barnet

Detectives investigating the tragic killing of 18-year- old Yusuf Mohamoud in Barnet have made significant progress in their case. A man has been charged with the fatal stabbing.

The charged individual, identified as Tyrese Jennings, 20 years old and residing at Litchfield Grove N3, was taken into custody on Monday, 14 August. He is set to make an appearance at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, 15 August. Jennings faces charges of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Yusuf’s grieving family has been notified of these developments.

Prior to this, on Friday, 11 August, two 15-year-old boys were also charged in relation to the incident. Due to their age, their identities remain confidential. They appeared in Willesden Youth Court while in custody on Saturday, 12 August. They are scheduled to appear at the Central Criminal Court today.

The murder inquiry was initiated following reports of a stabbing on Regent’s Park Road, N3, at 21:40hrs on Monday, 7 August. Responding promptly, police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene. Tragically, Yusuf Mohamoud, hailing from Enfield, was discovered with grave injuries and succumbed to them at the location.

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command continues to provide support to Yusuf’s grieving family. A post-mortem examination performed on Wednesday, 9 August confirmed that his death resulted from a stab wound.

Detectives remain eager to gather more information about the incident. They are urging anyone who was in the vicinity between 21:00 and 22:00 BST on Monday, 7 August, or anyone with any relevant details, to come forward and aid the investigation. Those willing to assist can reach out by calling 101, referencing CAD 7779/07Aug. Online reporting and tweeting at @MetCC are also available options for sharing information.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted at 0800 555 111.

