Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Man Charged with Drink Driving After Single Vehicle RTC

Man Sentenced to Prison for Possession of Machete in Swindon
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

A man has been charged with drink driving following a single vehicle RTC in the early hours of yesterday morning (13/08).

At around 1.35am, officers responded following a report that a car had been involved in a collision and rolled onto its side on the M4 eastbound near junction 16 for Royal Wootton Bassett.

Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved and there were no reported serious injuries.

The driver, Aaron Watkins, 31, of Pellau Road, Port Talbot, was arrested and has been charged with drink driving after blowing over the legal limit.

He has been bailed and is due to appear in Swindon Magistrates’ Court on August 30.

Drink driving is one of the fatal five offences, all of which increase the risk of you being involved in a serious or fatal collision.

Wiltshire Police is running a Road Safety Campaign this month focusing on enforcement and raising awareness of the fatal five offences: speeding, drink and drug driving, using a phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and careless or dangerous driving.

If you suspect somebody of drink driving, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency and give as much information as possible including a description of the driver, vehicle and direction of travel.

Posted in

News for Wiltshire

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Get Ready for a Glimpse of Summer Weather: Rising Temperatures and Possible Thunderstorms

BREAKING

Two Men Attacked in Homophobic Knife Attack Outside Nightclub

BREAKING

Plans to Change Pub Law for Takeaway Pints Axed Following Prime Minister’s Intervention

BREAKING

Quick actions prevent drink spiking incident in Swindon

BREAKING

Man Charged with Drink Driving After Single Vehicle RTC

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Plans to Change Pub Law for Takeaway Pints Axed Following Prime Minister’s Intervention

BREAKING

WhatsApp’s New ‘Screen Share’ Feature Sparks Privacy Concerns

BREAKING

Sky Cinema Announces Release Dates for Highly Anticipated Films “May December” and “Ferrari”

BREAKING

Rude Health Foods Recalls Low Sugar Granola Due to Potential Stone Contamination

BREAKING

Peter Andre Shares Views on Daughter’s Boyfriend Joining Family Holidays

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

LOCAL NEWS

Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.