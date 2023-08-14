Man Charged with Drink Driving After Single Vehicle RTC

A man has been charged with drink driving following a single vehicle RTC in the early hours of yesterday morning (13/08).

At around 1.35am, officers responded following a report that a car had been involved in a collision and rolled onto its side on the M4 eastbound near junction 16 for Royal Wootton Bassett.

Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved and there were no reported serious injuries.

The driver, Aaron Watkins, 31, of Pellau Road, Port Talbot, was arrested and has been charged with drink driving after blowing over the legal limit.

He has been bailed and is due to appear in Swindon Magistrates’ Court on August 30.

Drink driving is one of the fatal five offences, all of which increase the risk of you being involved in a serious or fatal collision.

Wiltshire Police is running a Road Safety Campaign this month focusing on enforcement and raising awareness of the fatal five offences: speeding, drink and drug driving, using a phone while driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and careless or dangerous driving.

If you suspect somebody of drink driving, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency and give as much information as possible including a description of the driver, vehicle and direction of travel.