Man Convicted of Brutal Murder of Partner in Coventry Home

A man has been found guilty of the horrific murder of his partner, Marlene Doyle, in a brutal and savage attack that occurred at their residence in Coventry. Patryk Skupinski, aged 37, was convicted of murder after a trial at Coventry Crown Court.

Marlene Doyle, 32, was discovered with severe head injuries at a flat on Shakespeare Street on the 20th of January last year. Authorities were alerted to her absence by a concerned relative who hadn’t seen or been able to contact her for several days. Upon investigation, it was determined that she had likely died up to five days prior to the discovery of her body.

Marlene’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, had disappeared following the incident and was identified as the prime suspect in her murder. He was eventually located and arrested at his mother’s address in Coventry. CCTV footage and phone records revealed that Skupinski had been in contact with two friends, Michal Lada and Kinga Rybacka, on the evening of 15th January. Despite being aware of Skupinski’s crime, Lada and Rybacka allowed him to stay with them and hide for three days.

In addition, Skupinski’s mother, Hanna Skupinski, was found to have been in contact with him shortly after Marlene’s death. She made inquiries about helping him leave the country and harboured him at her residence for two days. When officers attempted to speak with him, Hanna initially refused to cooperate.

The investigation uncovered that Marlene Doyle had been a victim of domestic violence prior to her tragic death. Detective Sergeant Andy Wareham from West Midlands Police described the attack as “vicious and savage,” emphasizing that the crime occurred in a place where Ms. Doyle should have felt safe. Although the exact weapon used in the attack remains unclear, it inflicted significant head injuries on the victim.

Patryk Skupinski, Hanna Skupinski, Michal Lada, and Kinga Rybacka were all convicted in connection with the crime. Patryk Skupinski was found guilty of murder, Hanna Skupinski was found guilty of assisting an offender, and Lada and Rybacka were convicted of assisting an offender. Their sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

Gloria, Marlene’s mother, issued a heartfelt statement, emphasising the importance of raising awareness about toxic relationships and domestic violence. She urged others not to remain silent and to seek help if they find themselves in similar situations.

Detective Sergeant Andy Wareham condemned the actions of those who aided Skupinski in evading justice, highlighting the heinousness of their complicity in covering for a murderer. He expressed hope that the convictions would bring some solace to Marlene Doyle’s loved ones.