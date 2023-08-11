Man detained over alleged sexual assault in Worthing centre

A man is now in custody after being accused of sexually assaulting another man in the heart of Worthing.

Authorities responded to an incident near the Guildbourne Centre on Chapel Road, Worthing, around 9pm on Tuesday, August 8 following a reported sexual assault.

A male, aged 53, was taken into custody on suspicion of the crime.

For legal protections, the identity of the individual who reported the crime remains confidential. He is currently under the care of officers with specialised training.

The Safeguarding Investigations Unit has initiated a probe into the incident. Richard Dawkins, 53, from Northbrook Road, Broadwater, has been charged in connection to the reported assault.

On Thursday, August 10, Dawkins faced the allegations at Crawley Magistrates’ Court and remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 7 at Lewes Crown Court.

The public is urged to refrain from discussing or making assumptions about the case on social media to ensure the fairness of the ongoing legal process.