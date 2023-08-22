Weather

Man Dies After Being Hit by London Underground Train Following Police Chase

A tragic incident unfolded in West London on Monday evening as a man lost his life after being hit by a London Underground train. The incident occurred following a police chase and has left the community in shock.

The man’s fatal encounter with the train took place at the East Acton Underground Station, where the Tube tracks are above ground. The circumstances leading up to the incident began with officers attempting to stop a vehicle on Du Cane Road. Instead of complying, the driver of the vehicle exited and reportedly fled the scene on foot. It is during this time that the man tragically found himself close to the tracks, resulting in the collision.

Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, but unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead on site. The location of the incident is near Wormwood Scrubs Prison, a well-known landmark in the area. The situation prompted the closure of Du Cane Road in both directions to allow for accident investigation work to be carried out. Local traffic and public transport were affected by the road closure, with several London buses being diverted.

A police helicopter was spotted circling the area, underscoring the gravity of the incident and the level of response from law enforcement. The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed of the situation, ensuring transparency and accountability in the investigation process.

A spokesperson for the Met Police provided a comprehensive account of the events leading to the tragic incident. “At about 20:35hrs on Monday, 21 August, officers on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle on Du Cane Road, W12. The vehicle failed to stop and subsequently collided with a car. Multiple occupants from the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot. A man, who was in the second car, was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

They further added, “A short time later, a male was seen close to tracks before being struck by a train close to East Acton Underground Station. He was pronounced dead at the scene. We are working to establish the male’s identity and inform next of kin. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

News for London

